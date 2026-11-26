After missing five straight games with a heel injury, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is trending toward playing in Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

On Wednesday, Reaves participated fully in practice and spoke to the media afterward, fielding questions about how he feels and if he thinks he’ll be able to play on Friday.

“It's getting better, it's getting better,” Reaves said of his injured heel.

It seems as though Reaves is on the verge of returning to the floor for the Lakers, and it’s perfect timing with the team facing its toughest challenge of the season thus far against the Spurs in San Antonio.

“It felt good to play basketball again,” Reaves said of getting back on the floor. “The wind was a little bad, but kind of to be expected being out two weeks, but it felt good. We'll see how I wake up tomorrow. We're still going in the right direction, but it felt really good today.”

JJ Redick: Austin Reaves ‘Best I’ve Ever Seen Him Play’

Perhaps the most interesting thing to come out of Wednesday’s practice ahead of Thanksgiving was what head coach JJ Redick said about Reaves.

As expected, the first question Redick was asked was about Reaves’ status ahead of the highly anticipated NBA Cup matchup against the Spurs.

The third-year head coach responded with a quote that no one was expecting, as he claimed Reaves looked the “best” he’s ever seen from the undrafted guard during practice.

“Best I've ever seen him play,” Redick said of Reaves. “I'm not joking.”

That’s a bold statement, to say the least, but he said it with conviction, so it’s likely exactly how he feels, as Redick doesn’t mess around with things he says to the media.

Obviously, that’s exactly what you want to hear from the head coach ahead of a measuring-stick game on the road against Wembanyama and company.

Although the Lakers have been rolling and playing at a high level, racking up wins and currently sporting a record of 15-3, which is tied for the best in the league with San Antonio, the team has had a relatively easy schedule and will face an enormous challenge to get the best of the red-hot Spurs on Friday.

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