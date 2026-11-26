Welcome back to Sports Illustrated’s NBA championship power rankings! If you’re new here, these are less traditional power rankings that reflect the current state of the NBA and more of a way for us to track the race for the 2026–27 NBA title.

We’re now a month into the season and the championship landscape remains cluttered. Some superstar-led teams have evened out after rough starts, while others have stumbled as the schedule grows more difficult and/or hot shooting stretches cool off. A few teams have remained consistent enough to believe they contain great qualities—but our sample size is small enough that plenty can still change.

We released our first edition of the rankings in the first week of November . These new rankings don’t purely reflect what’s happened in the last two weeks, but rather how the last two weeks impact the big picture for both the teams in question and the league at large.

Let’s dig in after 20 games of hoops.

Teams that didn’t make the cut

Jayson Tatum’s Celtics fell off this edition of championship power rankings after four consecutive rough losses. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The dregs: Bucks, Bulls, Clippers, Hornets, Jazz, Kings, Nets, Pelicans

These teams dwell in the basement of the standings and are unlikely to climb up anytime soon.

Mediocre: Cavaliers, Heat, Magic, Mavericks, Suns, Wizards

These teams haven’t proven capable of playing better than .500 basketball on good and bad nights both. They can absolutely break away from the pack with a long stretch of quality play but have failed to do so. So far.

Key stars out with injuries: Pacers, Raptors, Warriors

The injury bug has crashed into the NBA like a runaway train and these teams have been among the most affected. As a result their play has been uneven and largely reflects the reality that without those stars, true contention is out of reach as it stands.

Just missed the cut: Celtics, Nuggets, Thunder

Good squads with playoff expectations. But they just haven’t played well enough lately to earn a spot on the list.

Now, onto the main course...

10. Atlanta Hawks (11–6)

The Hawks are a deep, talented team. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous ranking: Unranked

Why they’re contenders: Atlanta has regained its footing after a difficult start to the year with quality wins against quality opponents. Jalen Johnson hasn’t taken the offensive superstar leap everyone thought he would take so far, which prevents the Hawks from broaching the upper crust of contention. But this roster is deep, talented and offers multiple paths to winning every night.

The biggest reason to believe in them is the defense. They run into a size issue against behemoth centers but otherwise have the personnel to eat opposing wings and guards alive; the team ranks second in turnovers forced, second in steals and sixth in defensive rating. It’s a handsy group led by the “Great Barrier Thief” himself, Dyson Daniels, who ranks first on the team in net rating in the midst of a tremendous season that deserves more attention.

9. Memphis Grizzlies (14–5)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Why they’re contenders: I was not totally bought in on the Grizzlies after they emerged as one of the NBA’s most surprising winners to kick off the season. Now that we’re nearly a quarter of the way through the season and they’ve kept it up, here are some well-deserved flowers. Memphis is a super fun team that leans heavily on its depth to power the league’s top offense (by PPG; second-best by offensive rating). Ty Jerome and Zach Edey are the anchor talents on both ends, with the former dropping 24.5 points per night on good efficiency across the board and the latter holding opponents to below 50% shooting on defended field goals while putting on a boxing out clinic on the defensive glass every night.

The Cameron Boozer injury is deflating given how the rookie’s well-rounded game reflects the Grizzlies’ style of winning. But things are clicking so well up and down the team that it may be more of a speed bump than a blown tire. We’ll learn soon if that’s the case, especially if Edey has to miss time after leaving Wednesday night’s win with an injury—Memphis’s schedule will spike in difficulty after Thanksgiving with consecutive matchups against the Timberwolves, Lakers, 76ers and Pistons.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (14–5)

Previous ranking: 9

Why they’re contenders: Against all odds, the Timberwolves are not just surviving but thriving without their superstar—and it’s all thanks to excellent defense. Since Anthony Edwards was ruled out for several months four games into the new campaign, Minnesota has posted the third-best defensive rating in the NBA. Longtime paint stalwart Rudy Gobert has plenty to do with that—but so does his up-and-coming backup, Joan Beringer, and a flurry of wing defenders led by Jaden McDaniels who swarm opponents within Chris Finch’s scheme (not to mention LaMelo Ball’s efforts). They’re a miserable bunch to play against, and we mean that as a compliment.

Without Edwards, scoring enough to keep up with potent offenses can be a problem. But if they keep holding opponents to the third-lowest shooting percentage in the NBA while fouling at the fifth-lowest rate while cleaning the defensive glass better than any team other than the one that employs Vicor Wembanyama, they’ll be just fine.

7. New York Knicks (12–6)

The Knicks have played much better ball the last few weeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous ranking: 6

Why they’re contenders: While New York’s title defense case remains on shaky legs, the roster at large is playing more like last year than what we saw to kick off the campaign. The Knicks are riding a six-game winning streak, officially righting the ship and taking their place near the top of the East. It’s been mostly due to Karl-Anthony Towns, who is averaging a beastly 24 points and 13 rebounds per night as the best three-level scoring big man in the East, but the defense as a whole has been much better. Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart both getting moments in the sun after rough starts to the year is a big boost, too.

New York will get a good test in December; the orange and blue will play nine road games over the course of the month with the potential to play more depending on NBA Cup scheduling. The personnel remains capable of high-level two-way play. As long as they keep doing so, the Knicks are hard to beat.

6. Portland Trail Blazers (12–6)

Previous ranking: 8

Why they’re contenders: Losing Ja Morant was a blow to the vibes but not much else as the Blazers have continued their winning ways regardless. This is just a solid team on both ends, with Portland among the few teams who rank top-10 in both offensive and defensive rating so far. Deni Avdija is a steady All-Star scorer with a healthy shot diet, Damian Lillard is still good for 20 points a night and the Jrue Holiday-Donovan Clingan combination is deadly on the other end of the floor (defensive box plus-minus can be a wonky stat but Holiday is posting a career-high number in that category, reflecting the 36-year-old’s refusal to regress defensively).

Thanksgiving Eve brought a statement win from Portland in the form of a fourth quarter comeback win over the Spurs despite 44 points from Wembanyama. It was an awesome game with the two sides trading buckets in the final few minutes and it could have gone either way, but an Avdija banked three as the shot clock expired with 37 seconds to go proved the difference-maker. It was further proof of this team’s ability to hang with the heavyweights and another indication we should take their contention chances seriously.

5. Philadelphia 76ers (15–4)

Previous ranking: 2

Why they’re contenders: Despite owning the best record in the East, I’m not as bullish on the 76ers’ title chances right now because of their sparkling 12-0 record in clutch games . That record is certainly a reflection of the starting lineup’s exceptional talents. But it is simply not sustainable. Philadelphia will drop some close games eventually; on top of that, teams who play a lot of clutch games (like the Sixers) don’t tend to win titles. Last season, the Lakers led the league in clutch wins before getting swept in the second round. The year prior it was the Celtics, who also bowed out in the second round. In fact, the last team to lead the NBA in clutch wins and still make the Finals was the 2015–16 Warriors—one of the greatest teams ever, winning a record-setting 73 regular season games (but failed to win the championship).

This is still a very good squad, to be clear. The constant clutch minutes are in part due to the injuries Nick Nurse has to juggle in his rotation and the team will benefit enormously if the front office can pull off another miracle by fixing the backup center position in the middle of the season (does Brook Lopez like cheese steaks?). But there have been more consistently great teams to this point in the year, even if they haven’t been as excellent in crunch time.

4. Detroit Pistons (11–6)

Previous ranking: 4

Why they’re contenders: Despite missing their All-NBA center from the second game of the season on, the Pistons have rolled all year. Cade Cunningham is a rising MVP candidate as the best two-way point guard in the NBA and J.B. Bickerstaff is coaching up a storm in regards to the defense. More impressive is the attitude he’s cultivating; this Detroit team does feel like it takes pride in being greater than the sum of its parts and no injury absence throws off the flow.

The advanced stats paint a familiar picture to last year’s squad: a clunky offense boosted by physical defense, with Cunningham as the straw that stirs the drink. But this year’s team has piled up impressive wins that suggest it’s made of the right stuff, from snapping the Spurs’ 12-game winning streak to taking down a surging Magic squad with no Cunningham last time out. Good hoops are being played in the Motor City and a fully healthy roster is an enticing title contender.

3. Houston Rockets (14–5)

The Rockets have been one of the most consistent teams in the league so far. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous ranking: 3

Why they’re contenders: The Rockets are rolling so far this season and it’s been a blast to see. Houston owns the No. 1 offense in the NBA by offensive rating, pairing high-level shot-making (and some early shooting luck) while grabbing 36.9% of all offensive rebounds. Interestingly there’s been something of a decline on the other end compared to last year despite the personnel Ime Udoka has at his disposal—Houston ranks 13th in defensive rating despite enjoying terrible shooting luck from opponents, who are only hitting 32.1% of their three-point tries against the Rockets.

That last item is a tad concerning given the inevitable regression in the other direction. But the talent and versatility of the roster makes them very effective when everyone is meshing. The Rockets have been one of the top teams in the league since Day 1.

2. Los Angeles Lakers (15–3)

Previous ranking: 5

Why they’re contenders: It turns out the Lakers are very capable of winning even when Luka isn’t scoring 40 points. Despite a mild decline in output from the Slovenian superstar over the last few games, Los Angeles is keeping pace with San Antonio for the best record in the NBA. Dončić is obviously balling out but his teammates are doing a great job stepping up in the absence of Austin Reaves, too, and Dončić is doing everything he can to set them up for success (see: the Quentin Grimes game ). The superstar scorer is the center of the Lakers’ universe, but winning games has been more of a team effort lately.

What makes that feel sustainable is everybody’s buy-in defensively. The roster isn’t overflowing with elite one-on-one defenders, but forcing turnovers is a huge priority that all players embrace. And it’s paying off: L.A. leads the NBA in steals while ranking second in blocks per game. The flaw of Dončić-led contenders has historically come on the defensive end, so those numbers are a big deal for the purple and gold.

1. San Antonio Spurs (15–4)

Wembanyama has been incredible on both sides of the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous ranking: 1

Why they’re contenders: The Spurs continue to be the most dominant team in the league. They’re the only NBA team to rank top-five in both offensive and defensive rating. They score the sixth-most points while allowing the second-fewest points per night. They employ a generational superstar in Wemby, coming into his own who is capable of single-handedly winning a game on either end of the floor every single night. His supporting cast doesn’t always rise to the occasion but from a sheer talent perspective has a leg up on most opponents even without Dylan Harper, sidelined for a few weeks with injury.

There are nitpicks to be made. San Antonio isn’t a very dangerous three-point shooting team and play at the eighth-slowest pace in the league, which could prove problematic on bad nights against certain opponents. At large, however, this is the best team in the NBA who can beat any opponent on any night—and most of the time, they will.

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