The Los Angeles Lakers have had to play the last four games without one of their best backcourt players, as Austin Reaves has been dealing with a heel injury that the team is being very cautious with.

On Sunday, following Lakers practice, head coach JJ Redick provided an update on Reaves’ status, noting that the star guard was finally able to participate.

Austin Reaves ‘Making Progress,’ Says Lakers Coach JJ Redick

Redick let it be known that Reaves was on the practice floor on Sunday, even though the team didn’t do any live work on the hardwood, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

JJ Redick provides an update on Austin Reaves’ left heel bruise: “He’s made progress every day … They’re doing a great job of figuring out the most comfortable insert and the most comfortable shoe” pic.twitter.com/pqNx2Xiv3d — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 22, 2026

“He was in practice,” Redick said of Reaves. “We didn't do anything live, but he was a full participant. … But he did everything, making progress. We'll have an update at five. He's made progress every day.”

The Lakers will get back to work at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night when the team hosts the Utah Jazz, who beat Luka Doncic and company in their last meeting on Nov. 18.

Currently, Reaves' status for Monday’s matchup against the Jazz has yet to be determined, but as Redick said, the Lakers will have an official update later today.

JJ Redick Reveals Austin Reaves’ Impact When Healthy

Although the Lakers have still been able to win games without Reaves, the team definitely plays differently, and the stats prove that fact, as Redick pointed out.

“The first 12 games we were the No. 1 halfcourt offense. Austin was on the court for 70% of those possessions. In the last seven games, we've not been a good half court offense. Austin's been on the court for 9% of those possessions. So who would have thought that not having an… pic.twitter.com/zU2jsN7qyD — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 22, 2026

“The reality is we're shooting significantly less at the rim, as a percentage, we're less efficient on non-rim paint shoots, and we're shooting less efficiently from three. So we're missing shots, right? … But the stat that stands out the most is, first 12 games, we were the No. 1 half-court offense. Austin was on the court for 70% of those possessions.

“In the last seven games, we've not been a good half-court offense. Austin's been on the court for 9% of those possessions. So who would have thought that, not having an elite offensive player, All-Star level player, would hurt your offense?”

Obviously, the Lakers are a better team with Reaves on the basketball floor, and the hope is that he’ll be back in uniform sooner rather than later.

Redick said earlier in the week that he believes Reaves will be ready for either Monday’s game against the Jazz or the highly anticipated matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on the road the day after Thanksgiving.

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