Lakers Accomplish Something Not Seen Since Kobe-Shaq Era in Preseason Rout

With the first NBA preseason game in the books for the Los Angeles Lakers, the new-look roster looks a bit better than expected, especially on the defensive end of the basketball floor.

The Sacramento Kings didn’t stand a chance against the Lakers’ swarming defense, even with Walker Kessler sidelined with a finger injury.

JJ Redick: ‘Defensive Carried Over’ From Training Camp Practices

After the 24-point blowout against the Kings, head coach JJ Redick spoke to the media and said he believes the defense he saw in training camp carried over into the Lakers' preseason opener, via Spectrum SportsNet.

"We just consistently just did the right play, and the right play helped our teammates."



JJ Redick talks to the media after the #Lakers' 127-103 win in Sacramento to open the preseason. pic.twitter.com/JyuIwWY5ww — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 6, 2026

“The defense carried over,” Redick said. “I think we had 16 turnovers forced in the first half. Early possession, shot clock violation. Sixteen in the first half and 27 overall. I know it's a preseason game.”

Perhaps the most impressive part of this defensive showcase the new-look Lakers put on in Sacramento was the fact that it was the first time the team forced 27 turnovers in a game since 2000, when the team was led by legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

“First time since 2000 that the Lakers have done that,” Redick said.

That is a statement, to say the least, considering how successful that era of Lakers basketball was on both ends of the floor, leading to three straight NBA titles.

Obviously, this revamped squad has a long way to go before being in the same discussion as the Kobe-Shaq-led Lakers, but it is a promising sign right out of the gate after so many offseason changes from the roster to the front office and even ownership.

This Lakers squad clearly prides itself on defense, which bodes well for a successful 2026-27 NBA season. Los Angeles will only get even more imposing defensively when Kessler is healthy and ready to make his debut in purple and gold.

Luka Doncic Emphasizes Lakers ‘Playing Together’ to Be Successful

Superstar Luka Doncic also spoke to the media after the win over the Kings, dropping a game-high 21 points in 16 minutes.

The reigning scoring champion was asked about how the new squad fits around him, which he pushed back on, saying it’s not just about how his teammates fit playing alongside him, but how the team plays together that matters.

"Basketball is one of the best things in my life, and I miss it a lot. It's been five, six months, I think. Being back for the games, being competitive is just a lot of fun for me, and I'm really happy to be back."



Luka Dončić (21 PTS (5-12 FG), 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 16 MIN)… pic.twitter.com/3ymka2NXr6 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 6, 2026

“It's just not just about me,” Doncic said. “I think fitting standards is just not about me, but how the team feels playing together. And I think we had, what, four or five practices, and I think today we show that we can play really good, especially going from defense to offense. But I feel like we have so much more improvement left. I'm very happy to be part of this team.”

One thing that seems abundantly clear ahead of the season opener with this new-look squad is that everyone is playing for each other and completely bought into what this team is trying to do in this new era of Lakers basketball.

A very good sign from a team that has gone through drastic changes, leading to a lot of questions about the direction of the franchise and what this team can accomplish in 2026-27.

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