The Los Angeles Lakers' streak was going to end somehow; we just didn't know when. We certainly didn't expect it to happen against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers' nine-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night. They dropped their third game of the season and their first game of the month to the now 3-13 Jazz, 109-97.

Los Angeles looked disinterested in the contest, which marked their third game in four nights.

It was a brutal game for the Lakers, who couldn't buy a bucket against the lowly Jazz. That's life in the NBA at times, and it comes at you fast.

“It's like one of those things like, I asked the guys, ‘Who in here feels like they played well tonight?’ Nobody raised their hand,” JJ Redick said to the media postgame.

Only two Lakers scored at least 20+ points, while four players reached double figures: Luka Doncic, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes.

“Like, we can sit here and nitpick every single guy. They can nitpick me. My rotations could’ve been different. Maybe, gotten a little more offense, maybe played a little more size at the five with Jackson [Hayes] or (Mo Bamba). We didn't play well. Like nobody played well. So, it's not Walker, it’s not Luka, it's not Q, it's not Sandro [Mamukelashvili]. Nobody had like a great game.”

The Lakers are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the most games thus far, with 16.

Los Angeles may have an easy schedule in terms of their opponent; however, the schedule makers were not kind to them in terms of when they play their games.

Last week, the Lakers also played three games in four nights to start off their four-game road trip. The Lakers are tied with three other teams for the most games on no rest this season, with four.

Los Angeles is tied with the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Fatigue certainly played a factor, but the Lakers aren’t using that as an excuse, especially with the Jazz playing on their second night of a back-to-back.

“It can’t be an excuse; all NBA teams play 82 games, so that can’t be an excuse,” Doncic said when asked about his fatigue level following the loss to the Jazz.

The Lakers will look to get back in the win column on Friday in their third NBA Cup Group Play game.

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