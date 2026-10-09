Lakers Add Young Big Man Recently Released by Rockets

With two games left on their NBA preseason schedule and less than two weeks until the regular-season opener on Oct. 21, the Los Angeles Lakers have made a change to their roster.

The Lakers can only hold 21 players on their training camp roster, which means they had to part ways with a player to bring in their new acquisition.

Lakers Sign Rafael Castro, Waive Williams Kyle III

On Friday, following the preseason win over the Sacramento Kings, the team announced it had signed former Houston Rockets big man Rafael Castro.

Lakers sign forward Rafael Castro, waive William Kyle III pic.twitter.com/cVV2DneUdH — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 9, 2026

Kyle was one of two players brought on for training camp, with sharpshooter Cole Swider being the other.

It’s not all that surprising that Kyle would be waived, as he played a total of three minutes during his short stint with the Lakers. He played in one preseason game, scoring two points in those limited minutes during Thursday’s win against the Kings.

Lakers Take Chance on Former Rockets Center Rafael Castro

As for Castro, the 23-year-old played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA Summer League, but ultimately signed a two-way contract with the Rockets in August after going undrafted. He was recently waived by the Rockets earlier this month.

Although players in this situation rarely make the final roster, Castro does fill a need for the Lakers, being a young big, providing depth in the frontcourt.

Castro finished out his college career at George Washington on a high note, averaging 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 62.7 percent from the floor.

Lakers Brought Castro in for Pre-Draft Workout

The Lakers had already gotten a look at Castro, bringing him in for a pre-draft workout.

It seems the team has been keeping tabs on Castro in the event he became available, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be in contention for a two-way contract if they choose to waive one of their players on those deals.

In all likelihood, Castro was brought in as another body on the bench, especially if JJ Redick and his coaching staff decide to rest the majority of their key players in the final two preseason games.

Luka Doncic and company will travel to Las Vegas for their next preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 13, then play their preseason finale on Oct. 16 at Crypto.com Arena against the Denver Nuggets.

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