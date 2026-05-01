Lakers Are Not Expected to Let Luke Kennard Walk This Offseason
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When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Luke Kennard at the February deadline, it looked like a low-cost move to add a shooter for the stretch run. He then went and lit up the Houston Rockets in the playoffs. Nobody was calling it a building block at the time, but that thinking may be shifting.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Lakers are now planning to prioritize re-signing Kennard this offseason. Fischer reported:
"It is increasingly anticipated leaguewide that the Lakers will want to retain the recently acquired Luke Kennard after his strong first-round series against Houston. Kennard is playing on an expiring $11 million contract after arriving in a February trade from Atlanta in what was initially billed as the low-cost rental of a shooter for the rest of this season. More and more, though, I'm hearing rival team strategists project Kennard to be part of the Lakers' future plans."
He continued:
"Kennard will be a non-Bird free agent, but there are multiple pathways that the Lakers could explore to keep him in the fold in a nod to the role he has earned in purple and gold under fellow Duke alumnus JJ Redick."
The Lakers acquired Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks for Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick.
Luke Kennard Lakers Contract: What a Re-Signing Could Look Like
With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both sidelined before the playoffs, Kennard's role exploded overnight. He delivered a playoff career-high 27 points in Game 1 against the Rockets, going a perfect 5-of-5 from three. He added 23 more in Game 2. Through the first three games, he had 64 points and the Lakers were up 3-0.
He cooled off sharply after that. Games 4 and 5 brought just eight combined points, and he went 0-of-5 from three in that stretch. Reaves returned for Game 5, and the Lakers still lost. The series sits at 3-2 heading into Game 6.
The cap situation is not simple. Because Kennard only joined mid-season, the Lakers do not hold his Bird rights. Los Angeles can start an offer around $13.2 million using non-Bird rights and go higher with the mid-level exception. A strong finish to this series would only raise his market further.
Re-signing Reaves and figuring out LeBron James' future will come first on the priority list. But Fischer's reporting makes clear that Kennard is already being viewed as more than a placeholder. Whether the numbers work once the bigger deals are done is the real question this summer.
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Jayesh Pagar is currently pursuing Sports Journalism from the London School of Journalism and brings four years of experience in sports media coverage. He has contributed extensively to NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football content.Follow jay_onsi_knicks