Lakers Luke Kennard Torched the Rockets in Game 1 for a Career Playoff High

The Los Angeles Lakers walked into Game 1 without Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves. Two starters, gone before the series even started. Someone had to pick up the slack, and Luke Kennard was not going to wait to be asked.

Kennard, picked up from the Atlanta Hawks at the February trade deadline, had been a reliable bench piece for Los Angeles during the regular season, averaging nine points per game. Nobody penciled him in as a playoff difference-maker. Game 1 told a different story.

He finished Game 1 with 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting, going a perfect 5-of-5 from three. A career playoff high. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished three assists as the Lakers beat Houston 107-98 to take a 1-0 series lead.

What stood out was not just the shooting. He was moving off the ball, turning corners, getting into the paint, and creating pressure before defenders could set. JJ Redick noticed all of it.

JJ Redick Breaks Down What Made Luke Kennard So Effective

At the postgame press conference, Redick was detailed about what he liked from Kennard's performance.

"I just liked that he was aggressive shooting threes. He played a fantastic basketball game, but a couple shots that he's hesitated on or gotten the next thing, he just played really aggressive tonight and did a nice job. His ability to just kind of get to the next thing and turn the corner on off-ball stuff and touch the paint for us, there's a snowball effect to that. He played a really good game." JJ Redick

That off-ball movement was what separated Kennard from just being a spot-up shooter. He was making plays that forced Houston to make decisions, and they kept getting it wrong.

Luke Kennard Opens Up After Career Playoff High vs Houston Rockets

In the locker room afterward, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin on X, Kennard spoke about the mindset that drove the night.

"It's everybody continuing to build confidence in me to be aggressive and look for my shot whenever I can. When I see space and the rim, I'm going to look to get it up. My teammates want me to do that, coaches want me to do that. So yeah, another opportunity to do that on Tuesday, and I'm looking forward to it." Luke Kennard

“It’s everybody continuing to build confidence in me to be aggressive and look for my shot whenever I can. … When I see space and the rim, I'm going to look to get it up” - Luke Kennard after scoring a career playoff high 27 pts on 9-of-13 shooting (5-of-5 from 3) pic.twitter.com/0xQaQCH8RN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 19, 2026

Amen Thompson Takes Full Accountability After Luke Kennard Goes Off

Kennard's night came largely at the expense of Amen Thompson, who guarded him for most of the game. Thompson finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, but he did not hide from the defensive assignment at his postgame press conference.

"That was my matchup. He went off, I gotta be better than that..... I knew what Kennard could do today, but I gotta be more locked in for that matchup." Amen Thompson

Amen:



"That was my matchup (Luke Kennard). He went off I gotta be better than that. I knew what Kennard could do today but I gotta be more locked in for that matchup" pic.twitter.com/7VBE3yOwF1 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 19, 2026

Thompson owning that moment is actually good news for the Lakers. If Kennard can get that kind of space again in Game 2, Los Angeles has a real weapon even without Doncic and Reaves. Tuesday is the next chance to find out if Houston has an answer.

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