Chet Holmgren Has a Hilarious Take on Lakers LeBron James Ahead of Playoff Matchup

LeBron James is 41 years old and somehow still one of the best players in the NBA playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers just closed out the Rockets in six games to reach the second round, and now the OKC Thunder are waiting. Their young star had something to say about the man leading LA.

Clemente Almanza of USA Today caught up with Holmgren after Thunder practice, where a reporter pointed out something pretty obvious that he was born around the time James entered the league. The question was simple. What stands out about James at this point in his career?

"First of all, it's very impressive," Holmgren said of James. "Growing up, I used to play at Life Time a lot. There were a lot of 41-year-olds that weren’t moving too well. I think that’s extremely impressive, not only his physical ability but also his mentality to be that focused and locked in that long period of time. I think it's impressive, and credit to him for that. This is about us figuring out how the Thunder can beat the Lakers."

Chet Holmgren on LeBron James: “First of all, it’s very impressive. Growing up, I used to play at Life Time a lot. There were a lot of 41-year-olds that weren’t moving too well.” pic.twitter.com/UPpUnrZXLE — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) May 2, 2026

That last line is easy to miss, but it tells you everything. Holmgren gave his flowers, then immediately pivoted back to business.

Can the Lakers Upset the Thunder in the 2026 NBA Playoffs

The Lakers beat the Rockets without Luka Doncic, who has been out with a Grade 2 hamstring strain since early April. He is not expected to be available at the start of this series, and no further return timeline is yet available. For a team facing the defending champions, that is a brutal situation to be in.

The Lakers also lost all four regular-season matchups against OKC, and none of them were close. The Thunder were bigger, faster, and more physical in every game. Now, L.A. heads into this series without homecourt, without their best player for at least the first few games, and against a team that has been well-rested after sweeping the Suns in round one.

Austin Reaves is back after missing time with an oblique injury, and that does matter. He returned during the Rockets series and gave L.A. a secondary playmaker they badly needed alongside James. His ability to create off the dribble and knock down big shots takes some pressure off James.

But the Thunder are a different animal entirely. James carried this team through six games against Houston and looked every bit like someone who belongs in this conversation. The question is whether that is enough against a younger, deeper, and hungrier Oklahoma City squad that wants back-to-back titles.

Game 1 tips off May 5 at 5:30 p.m. PT. Holmgren said James moves better than the 41-year-olds at his gym, and the Lakers are going to need every bit of that energy from him to have any shot here.

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