Lakers Legend James Worthy Makes Bold Admission About Potential Giannis Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are determined to build around superstar Luka Doncic moving forward, with the team’s revamped front office knowing that they have to capitalize on the prime years of arguably the best scorer in the NBA.

One move the Lakers will attempt to make during the NBA offseason will be trading for superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time NBA MVP will almost certainly be on the move this summer, with several teams trying to bring him in via trade.

James Worthy Thinks Lakers ‘Need a Giannis’

Lakers legend James Worthy has been doing the media as the NBA Finals have gotten underway, and has been asked to share his thoughts on his former team and what the franchise needs next to Doncic.

Worthy was adamant that the Lakers need a “killer big,” namely a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber in the paint, via the Road Trippin’ Show.

“Unless we get a killer big,” Worthy said of the Lakers’ chances of competing with Doncic and Austin Reaves leading the way.

Former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins then asked Worthy if Daniel Gafford would fit the bill for the Lakers, reuniting the center with Doncic.

“No, we need a Giannis,” Worthy said. “We need a superstar. We gotta have it. But in order to get that, I don’t know if we can keep Austin.”

The three-time NBA champion is well aware that for the Lakers to be in the Giannis sweepstakes, they’ll probably have to sacrifice Reaves in trade talks, which is probably true, considering what other teams can offer this summer.

However, Worthy believes Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein would improve this Lakers squad moving forward.

“I would take just not a top-notch center, but something like a [Isaiah] Hartenstein,” Worthy said. “I’d take somebody who’s a Perkins, somebody that can come in there and slap people around.”

Hartenstein has a team option on his contract for the 2026-27 campaign for $28.5 million, which the Thunder could exercise or decline. If they decline the option, Hartenstein will be an unrestricted free agent next month, but there’s a chance they decline the option to sign him to a lucrative long-term deal if they don’t want to lose him.

With Deandre Ayton not exactly blowing the Lakers away with what he was able to do during the 2025-26 NBA season, the team will likely look to upgrade the center position by either trading for Antetokounmpo, which is a stretch, to say the least, or explore their options in free agency like Hartenstein or other notable big men like Mitchell Robinson, Robert Williams III, Jalen Duren (restricted) and Walker Kessler (restricted).

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