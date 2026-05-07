Austin Reaves returned from a strained oblique injury during the first-round series against the Houston Rockets, and the Los Angeles Lakers made it through. Now they are in the second round against Oklahoma City, and Reaves is heading into it with a whole lot riding on how he plays.

Gilbert Arenas weighed in on the situation through his show, with the clip shared by @NBA__Courtside on X. His take was pretty direct about what is really driving Reaves right now.

"It's everything I've ever said. When it's on your contract, it's your contract year, and you trying to ching-ching it to the bank. Sometimes winning in your performance is at a conflict. And right now, the performance is there's so much pressure on him finishing this season with the last impressions of I'm worth what I'm worth."

Gilbert Arenas on Austin Reaves play in game 1:



“It’s everything I’ve ever said when it’s on your contract. It’s your contract year and you trying to ching CHING IT TO THE BANK. Sometimes winning in your performance is at a conflict. And right now the performance is there’s so… pic.twitter.com/NxteVG6FAL — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) May 7, 2026

The contract situation is real. Reaves has a player option worth around $14.9 million for next season, and he is widely expected to decline it and hit free agency this summer. Reports have him potentially landing a max deal worth north of $220 million, with the Lakers expected to be the team making that offer.

Austin Reaves 2026 Free Agency and What This Playoffs Means for His Next Contract

Arenas then laid out exactly what a bad shooting stretch could cost Reaves when he hits the open market.

"Let's just say he goes three for 16, the rest of this, and we win. This performance, he ain't getting the money he think he's going to get. We can lose the next three games. If Austin Reaves has 40 each of those games, get that man his 240 is what he's going to be asking."

The point Arenas is making is simple. Winning without big numbers might not get you paid more, but losing with big numbers might help him increase his contract value.

In Game 1 against OKC, Reaves shot 3-of-16 and finished with 8 points in a 108-90 loss. The Lakers lost, and Reaves did not put up the numbers either. That is the worst of both worlds by Arenas' own logic.

He came back early from that oblique injury with a massive payday on the line this summer. That alone says something. But coming back and not producing is a problem, because these playoffs are essentially his audition for a contract worth more than $200 million.

Reaves still has time to change the story. But right now, Arenas' words are sitting over this series like a cloud, and the Lakers need the version of Reaves that justifies every dollar.

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