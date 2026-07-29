Lakers Stars Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Featured in New NBA 2K27 Trailer

This NBA offseason has been one of the craziest in recent memory, with star players changing teams and squads, including the Los Angeles Lakers, undergoing roster overhauls.

So many stars and notable players in the league will be wearing different jerseys during the 2026-27 NBA season, including LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Kawhi Leonard (still pending), LaMelo Ball, Julius Randle, Brandon Ingram, Walker Kessler, Luguentz Dort, Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Tobias Harris, Miles Bridges and Paul George.

Lakers Stars Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves Featured in NBA 2K27 Trailer

With so many players changing teams, every NBA fan wants to see what the league will look like during the upcoming season. A glimpse of that new-look league was provided on Tuesday with the gameplay trailer for NBA 2K27 dropping, which features Lakers stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

In the NBA 2K27 trailer, Doncic is shown throwing a no-look pass to Reaves in a quick montage of slick passes being thrown by NBA stars. Reaves is also seen shooting a three-pointer and Doncic guarding Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

There’s also a really fast clip at the end of Doncic and Reaves, presumably celebrating a game-winning shot, with what looks like Sandro Mamukelashvili and Kessler in the background.

Every year, the highly anticipated game drops some breadcrumbs about the latest version of the popular video game franchise, with the gameplay trailer usually coming first, showing what players like LeBron look like in their new uniforms, as the former Lakers star will be suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers next season.

As for the Lakers, only Reaves and Doncic made the cut for the trailer, unless I’m right about Mamukelashvili and Kessler, so there was no peek at what most of the Lakers’ newcomers look like in purple and gold in the game, like Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, Jaden Hardy or Cameron Carr.

Lakers Player Ratings for NBA 2K27 Will Be Interesting

Along with new features of NBA 2K27, the most anticipated part of the game for fans leading up to the release is the player ratings, which will be interesting for the Lakers with so many new faces.

Doncic is always among the highest-rated players in the game each year, and after the season he had, there’s a chance he could have one of the best player ratings once again.

Last year, Doncic ended the 2025-26 campaign with a 97 overall player rating on NBA 2K26. Only Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had higher player ratings than Doncic at 98 overall.

Victor Wembanyama, one of the cover athletes for NBA 2K27 along with WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark and Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose, was tied with Doncic at 97.

Reaves came in at 87. Other Lakers players still on the squad for this upcoming season, pending any trades that might happen, include Jarred Vanderbilt (76), Jake LaRavia (76), Dalton Knecht (74), Bronny James (71), Adou Thiero (70) and Chris Manon (68).

The release date for NBA 2K27 is Sept. 4.

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