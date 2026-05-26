Lakers Could Target $13 Million Blazers Center to Replace Deandre Ayton This Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round this postseason, and the center position was a big reason why. The offseason answer, according to ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, might already be out there.

Appearing on ESPN LA's Sedano & Kap Morning Show on YouTube, Marks pointed straight at Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III as the most buzzed-about name among teams at the recent NBA meetings in Chicago.

"The one name that basically picked up the most buzz, a lot of teams in Chicago last week, was Robert Williams," Marks said. "That's the name."

It makes sense when you look at what the Lakers just went through. Deandre Ayton, signed to a two-year deal last summer to be the rim protector next to Luka Doncic, was a problem all season. JJ Redick pulled him from Game 3 of the Thunder series after Oklahoma City grabbed back-to-back offensive rebounds on one sequence, and opponents consistently found easy buckets at the rim against LA all season long.

The Lakers also have a crowded free agency situation ahead. LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura are all set to hit the market, and the team could have close to $50 million in cap space depending on how those decisions shake out. Ayton holds a player option worth just over $8 million for next season, but given how the playoffs went, it feels unlikely LA brings him back in the same role.

That is where Williams comes in.

Robert Williams III Free Agency: Can He Be the Lakers Center Answer in 2026?

Williams, 28, put up 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 59 regular-season games for Portland this past season. Those numbers jumped in the playoffs against the Spurs, where he posted 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds on nearly 63 percent shooting.

But the stat line is not even the main selling point. Williams made Victor Wembanyama uncomfortable every time they were on the floor together, which is something Ayton never came close to doing against OKC's frontline. Marks acknowledged the injury history but still made the case.

"Now you have to be cautious with that because the games, availability, the minutes. That's the one guy, I don't want to say neutralized Victor, but I think guarded him probably one of the best in the playoffs in the first round. That would be the guy."

That defensive ability is only part of the pitch for LA. Williams blocks shots, protects the rim, and can finish lobs, which matters a lot when your best player is Luka Doncic running pick and roll.

"He's probably one of the top unrestricted free agent centers out there and I think he gives you that shot blocker, that rim protector, that guy that can lob threat for Luka. Now the question is what's the cost? Is it $12-13 million? I think that's kind of where his range is, but there will be other teams that also see that."

That last part is the catch. Atlanta and several other teams are already interested, and Williams will have real options this summer. The Lakers have the cap space and a strong pitch, but they are not the only ones who watched that Spurs series and took notes.

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