Lakers Face Stunning LeBron Twist as Warriors Plot Blockbuster Reunion With Anthony Davis

NBA free agency is about to get underway on June 30, with the Los Angeles Lakers having a lot of work to do to build around superstar Luka Doncic.

With Austin Reaves’ future with the team now secured after he agreed to re-sign a massive four-year deal, the attention turns to LeBron James and what the league’s all-time leading scorer wants to do as an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018.

It has been rumored that James wants to return to the Lakers, and the feeling is mutual, but things have gotten interesting, with the Golden State Warriors potentially on the verge of making an aggressive move to land the four-time NBA champion.

Warriors Want to Trade for Anthony Davis to Lure LeBron to Golden State

According to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, the Warriors are trying to pull off a trade with the Washington Wizards to bring in former Lakers star Anthony Davis and then sign James in free agency.

The Warriors are attempting to trade for Wizards big Anthony Davis and then sign Lakers free agent forward LeBron James, according to multiple league sources.

Davis and James were teammates in Los Angeles for six years before he was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Doncic. The former Lakers big man played in only 29 games for the Mavs before he was on the move again, getting traded to the Wizards in a massive blockbuster trade that involved eight players and several draft picks.

There’s been speculation that Davis doesn’t want to play for the Wizards and could be flipped elsewhere, but until now, there’s been no clear path to another team he might want to suit up for.

The Warriors are hoping for one more championship run in the Stephen Curry era, and there’s a chance the franchise could get that run if they can figure out a way to pull off this aging superteam coached by Steve Kerr and led by Curry, James, Davis and Draymond Green.

Jimmy Butler would be the odd man out in this scenario, as he’d be dealt to the Wizards, along with draft picks to land Davis in San Francisco, via O'Connor.

Sources say the Warriors hope adding Davis would help lure LeBron from Los Angeles to the Bay Area once free agency officially opens on June 30. The pitch would be simple: reunite with AD, team up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, play for Steve Kerr, and chase one more championship with a roster of legends.

It’s uncertain if this kind of situation would appeal to James, especially considering the Cleveland Cavaliers and possibly the Miami Heat might also be ready to pursue the legendary forward in free agency.

It’ll be interesting to see how all this pans out, but if this rumor turns out to be true, the Warriors are going all out to convince James to spend potentially his last season in the NBA in the Bay Area.

How This Warriors Rumor Impacts the Lakers

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Obviously, this would impact the Lakers more than any team this summer as they’d have to pivot to a future without James on the roster, which Rob Pelinka and company might already be prepared for.

All signs point to the Lakers’ top priority being to acquire an A-list center to play alongside Doncic and Reaves moving forward. Los Angeles doesn’t have many good options in this pursuit, with the best being restricted free agents Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren.

However, if James ends up being off the table, the Lakers might get very aggressive in their efforts to land a top-tier center and then fill out the roster in free agency.

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