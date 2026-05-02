Lakers Fans Furious as Amen Thompson Sends Austin Reaves Limping Off in Game 6

The Los Angeles Lakers closed out the Houston Rockets in Game 6, winning 98-78 to advance to the second round. It should have been a clean finish, but the final minutes left Lakers fans with more concern than celebration.

Austin Reaves had just returned from a Grade 2 oblique strain that kept him out for nearly a month. Game 5 was his first game back, and Game 6 was only his second. He started and played well, finishing with 15 points on 7-for-14 shooting before things went sideways.

With around five minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Lakers up big, Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson grabbed Reaves' arm and yanked him hard to the ground during a rebounding battle. Reaves walked off the court limping, grabbed his right thigh, and did not return. He was seen icing the area on the bench.

UNBELIEVABLY DIRTY PLAY BY AMEN THOMPSON ON AUSTIN REAVES????



HURT HIM FOR NO REASON 🤬 pic.twitter.com/pRWwO4Hyoy — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) May 2, 2026

Lakers Fans React to Amen Thompson's Play on Austin Reaves

That didn't sit well with the Lakers fanbase at all, and social media lit up fast.

One fan called it a deliberate attempt to hurt Reaves, writing: "needs to be suspended at the start of next season, that's blatant attempt to injure"

Another pointed out the double standard in how the play was officiated: "If Ayton did this to Sengun it would be flagrant 2, but since it's Amen they like nah he's alright"

A Lakers fan had a simpler reaction to the series result: "So glad we're sending his a** home"

One user went straight to the NBA: "@NBA should look at this and fine or suspend Thompson for this dirty play."

Another raised the need for a physical enforcer on the roster: "So nasty dirty a** mf. This is why we need a dawg on the roster like PJ Washington. Someone to protect our guys and fight back."

A fan argued the punishment should be severe: "The fine should be millions and 1/4 of next season but NBA doesn't have the balls to punish someone being a sore loser hurting future of NBA"

And honestly, the anger is fair. Reaves has been one of the Lakers' most important players all season, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Losing him again, right after getting him back, would be a serious problem.

The Lakers now face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, and things are already stacked against them. Luka Doncic is still out with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and is not expected back for the series. If Reaves is also limited or unavailable, Los Angeles is in real trouble against the defending champions.

There is no fine or anything announced for Thompson yet. For now, the Lakers move on, but the spotlight stays on Reaves and whether he can stay healthy enough to make a real run at the Thunder.

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