Lakers' Austin Reaves Officially Ruled Out for Game 4 vs. Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers will try to pull off the sweep against the Houston Rockets in their first-round playoff series on Sunday at the Toyota Center, with Ime Udoka and company having their backs against the wall and their season on the cusp of being over earlier than anticipated.

Much like Friday ahead of Game 3, rising star Austin Reaves was listed as questionable to play in Game 4 and make his long-awaited return to the floor. The veteran guard hasn’t played since going down with an oblique strain against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2, which is the same game Luka Doncic suffered his hamstring injury.

Austin Reaves Ruled Out for Game 4 vs. Rockets

Although it appeared that there would be a good chance Reaves returns to the floor on Sunday night after an eight-game absence, the veteran guard will remain sidelined, as he has been ruled out for Game 4 in Houston.

Austin Reaves (left oblique muscle strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s Game 4 at Houston. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 27, 2026

This move by head coach JJ Redick and the coaching staff may be merely precautionary, with the Lakers holding a 3-0 series lead. Reaves will now get a few more days to ramp up before either Game 5 against the Rockets with a loss tonight or Game 1 of the second round against the winner of the first-round matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns.

The Thunder are currently leading the series 3-0, so a second-round playoff matchup between the Lakers and the defending NBA champions could be set as early as tomorrow night, when the Suns host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

Kevin Durant Ruled Out for Second Straight Game

Along with Reaves, Rockets superstar Kevin Durant was also ruled out for Game 4, as he deals with a bone bruise from a left ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Houston's Kevin Durant is expected to miss Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Durant has a bone bruise in his sprained ankle, which would sideline him 2 to 3 weeks in season. He's had around-the-clock treatment to play but has not been cleared by doctors. pic.twitter.com/DpOdclPEAw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2026

The Rockets will come into this game in a win-or-go-home situation, and their chances of staying alive in the playoffs take a hit as a result of Durant's absence. Even when Durant was on the floor for Houston in Game 2, the team still struggled and ultimately lost.

It'll be interesting to see how the Rockets respond with the season on the line and without their best player once again, as it will be no easy task to get the best of a red-hot Lakers squad led by LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard.

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