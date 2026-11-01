Lakers Get Much-Needed Boost Ahead of Raptors Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a disappointing loss, with Luka Doncic and company seeing a massive lead get erased against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Friday night.

On Sunday, JJ Redick’s squad will try to bounce back with a vengeance against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena, and he’ll have one more weapon added to his arsenal off the bench.

Cameron Carr Finally Off the Lakers' Injury Report

Rookie wing Cameron Carr is finally off the Lakers’ injury report after dealing with an oblique strain to begin the 2026-27 NBA season.

The first-round draft pick will have an opportunity to make his Lakers debut on Sunday, which is ideal timing after the team couldn’t get more than seven points from their players off the bench.

Cameron Car is no longer on the injury report. Ziaire Williams is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game. Adou Thiero remains OUT pic.twitter.com/M24tnnwelG — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 1, 2026

Unfortunately, second-year forward Adou Thiero remains on the mend, as he continues to deal with knee issues.

Veteran forward Ziaire Williams, who missed the last two games with foot soreness, is considered questionable for Sunday’s matchup in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.