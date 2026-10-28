Lakers Rule Out 4 Players Ahead of Clippers Rematch

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off their first loss of the 2026-27 NBA season, with Luka Doncic and company falling short against a talented Portland Trail Blazers squad led by Damian Lillard and Ja Morant.

On Wednesday, the Lakers will be back on the basketball floor once again, playing the second game of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers, which will be the second time they face their crosstown rivals.

Lakers Rule Out Four Players vs. Clippers

Unfortunately, head coach JJ Redick will be without four players for Wednesday night’s game at the Intuit Dome, including Doncic.

Lakers will be without out four players tonight in the second game of a back-to-back: Luka, Cam Carr, Adou Thiero and Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/GFaPRuFiPV — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 28, 2026

Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero have yet to play a game this season, even though the rookie seems to be trending in the right direction, having practiced with the G League’s Coachella Valley Lakers on consecutive days.

As for Thiero, it’s uncertain how much time he’ll miss due to left knee swelling.

The real concern here is Doncic dealing with back tightness and Ziaire Williams popping up on the injury report due to soreness in his left foot, which kept him sidelined for most of the NBA preseason.

It’s likely just precautionary with Doncic and Williams, considering it is the second night of a back-to-back set and the Lakers are playing again on Friday night on the road against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

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