Lakers Receive Good News on Luka Doncic Ahead of Heated Warriors Rematch

The Los Angeles Lakers ruled out four players for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers and were still able to come out with a bounce-back win in the second game of a back-to-back set.

On Friday, the team travels to the Bay Area to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the second game of the 2026-27 NBA season, and they’re still dealing with some injuries.

Luka Doncic Cleared & Ziaire Williams Listed as Questionable

The Lakers will unfortunately be without two of their youngest players once again, with Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr still nursing injuries.

However, the Lakers will get superstar guard Luka Doncic back on the basketball floor, while forward Ziaire Williams is currently listed as questionable for Friday’s game at the Chase Center.

Ziaire Williams is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's game against the Warriors. Luka Doncic is no longer on the injury report, while Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero remain OUT pic.twitter.com/wckmUAdRgy — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 30, 2026

Obviously, getting Doncic back is a step in the right direction, and Williams being listed as questionable rather than already ruled out is a positive as well.

Los Angeles will try to improve their record to 5-1 while getting another win over their division rivals.

Things got heated in the season opener, with Doncic and Yaxel Lendeborg going at it on the floor, and then the rookie took it to another level with some bitter comments in his postgame press conference.

It should be another entertaining matchup between these two storied franchises, likely a physical contest with plenty of words exchanged on the hardwood.

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