Austin Reaves Sends a Clear Message About LeBron James and His Lakers Future

The Los Angeles Lakers just got swept out of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the offseason questions started almost immediately. Austin Reaves is one of the biggest names in NBA free agency this summer, and he was not staying quiet about what he wants.

TMZ Sports caught Reaves at the airport after the playoff exit, where a fan stopped him with some direct questions about LeBron James and the Lakers' future.

The fan asked if he wants LeBron back next year. Reaves did not hesitate: "Yes. That's the GOAT." Then the fan brought up how painful it was watching the Lakers fall apart without a healthy Luka Doncic, and asked if Reaves wants another shot with the full group. His answer was three words: "Run it back."

Austin Reaves wants to run it back with LeBron and the Lakers next season 👀🍿



Via @TMZ pic.twitter.com/FaEBIfHQ7J — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) May 23, 2026

Austin Reaves and LeBron James: What a Lakers Return Would Look Like

That answer carries real weight given where things stand contractually. Reaves has a $14.9 million player option for next season, and he is expected to decline it. After averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds this season, that number does not come close to reflecting his value anymore.

He already proved that point last summer when he turned down an $89 million extension from the Lakers, betting he would earn more by hitting free agency. That bet paid off. A new deal with Los Angeles could reach five years and around $241 million, while any other team can only offer four years max.

When the fan pushed him on contract specifics, Reaves shut it down quickly. "I don't know. I don't get into all that," he said. "I've got to sign first." He is not tipping his hand, but everything he said at that airport pointed in one direction.

LeBron is already an unrestricted free agent at 41, so his return is its own separate question. But Reaves putting it out there publicly that he wants the same core back together tells you something about where his head is. The Lakers were a real threat this postseason before injuries to Doncic and Reaves derailed everything.

A healthy version of that roster with Reaves locked in long term is worth getting excited about. The offseason is just getting started, and Reaves has until June 29 to make his player option decision official.

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