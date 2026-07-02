Lakers Still Have a Path to Signing Rui Hachimura or Jonathan Kuminga

The Los Angeles Lakers have already filled 13 roster spots after wheeling and dealing once NBA free agency began this week, meaning most of the work this offseason is already done.

With the additions of Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton, the Lakers’ cap space is spent, but there’s a way to add another key piece to the puzzle.

Los Angeles reportedly wants to add another wing to the mix, which could open the door for Rui Hachimura to return or bring in Jonathan Kuminga, both of whom remain unsigned.

Path for Lakers to Sign Jonathan Kuminga or Rui Hachimura

As of right now, the only way for the Lakers to add players to the roster is by signing them to a veteran minimum contract.

However, there is a path to opening up some cap space: they could make another trade, or, more intriguingly, part ways with Deandre Ayton or Jarred Vanderbilt using the stretch provision.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers could be planning to explore those options to try to bring back Hachimura.

That Hachimura remains unsigned caused several league sources to wonder whether the Lakers are planning some sort of trade or using the stretch provision on perhaps Jarred Vanderbilt or Deandre Ayton to be able to offer Hachimura more.

Ayton recently opted into the final year of his deal with the Lakers at $8.1 million, while Vanderbilt is under contract for next season at $12.2 million with a player option for the 2027-28 campaign at $13.2 million.

Kuminga, who recently had his $24.3 million team option declined by the Atlanta Hawks, is also rumored to be a player of interest to the Lakers as they work to fill out the rest of their roster.

It’s uncertain what Kuminga is looking for as an unrestricted free agent, but cap space is limited around the league, so it could get interesting in terms of what it would take for the Lakers to sign him if able to find a way to get more cap space to spend this summer.

It remains to be seen if a stretch provision scenario comes to fruition, but if the Lakers do decide to do this, it leaves the door open to bring in another player like Hachimura and Kuminga, who can make an impact next season.

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