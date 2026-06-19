Rui Hachimura 'Biggest Unknown' for Lakers Heading into NBA Free Agency

Things are starting to heat up regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason plans, with the 2026 NBA Draft only a few days away on June 23 and the first domino of the summer expected to fall with the Milwaukee Bucks trading superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the draft.

Once Antetokounmpo gets moved, and it seems highly unlikely at this point that he’ll get traded to the Lakers, the expectation is that teams around the league, including the storied franchise in Los Angeles, will start to see their offseason take shape regarding free agency and other trades that can be made.

As for the Lakers, half of the team’s roster will become free agents or have the opportunity to do so, with some key players, like Rui Hachimura, facing an uncertain future in Los Angeles.

Lakers Could Be Headed for a Difficult Decision on Rui Hachimura

Although the wait continues regarding what LeBron James plans to do as a free agent and all the uncertainty about Austin Reaves’ contract talks, Hachimura is coming off perhaps his best season with the Lakers while becoming an elite outside shooter and will likely get a lucrative long-term deal this summer.

However, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Hachimura could be the “odd man out” in Los Angeles.

The biggest unknown is swingman Rui Hachimura. The 28-year-old forward followed up a strong regular season (11.5 points per game on 51.4% from the field and 44.3% from 3) with a brilliant playoffs (17.5 points on 54.9% overall and 56.9% from 3) while playing on an $18.3 million expiring deal.

Several league sources told ESPN they believe Hachimura could be the odd man out and that he might need to explore the market to find a desired deal.

There’s no question that Hachimura proved his worth this past season and will get calls from teams around the league looking for a stretch four, but it remains to be seen how much the Lakers value what he brings to the table.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes were priorities for the Lakers in free agency, which made sense. However, things change quickly during the offseason, and the veteran forward may have to look elsewhere to get the contract he desires.

Hachimura will be an unrestricted free agent and couldn’t have had a better season on an expiring deal to merit a lucrative long-term contract with the Lakers or another team. The San Antonio Spurs were recently floated as a possibility, which might be an intriguing option for the 28-year-old.

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