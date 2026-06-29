Deandre Ayton Makes Lakers Contract Decision as Trade Speculation Grows

On Monday, two key players on the Los Angeles Lakers had decisions to make. Veterans Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton had player options on their contracts for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Although Smart has yet to make his decision with the deadline looming, Ayton has already decided what he wants to do.

Deandre Ayton Opts in to Stay With Lakers

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Ayton has elected to opt into the final year of his Lakers deal.

Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton is opting into his $8.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/YCEkd3wgmj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Ever since the 2025-26 campaign came to an end, there’s been a lot of speculation about Ayton’s immediate future with the Lakers. The consensus seemed to be that he’d simply opt in, and ultimately that’s what happened.

However, with superstar Luka Doncic urging the team to bring in an A-list center this summer, Ayton’s future in Los Angeles remains on shaky ground.

Lakers Could Still Trade Ayton

Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka speaks before introducing Luka Doncic at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers want to make a big swing to upgrade the center position, with intriguing options, such as trying to land restricted free agents Walker Kessler or Jalen Duren. Los Angeles could try to pull off a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz or the Detroit Pistons, but it might be a stretch for such a scenario to come to fruition.

With the Lakers armed with more cap space ($52 million) than any other team heading into NBA free agency, the team may look to make trades to absorb that cap space rather than using it on free agents. Ayton could get attached in a trade, which would be the most likely scenario given what the team is prioritizing moving forward.

If the Lakers fall short in their pursuit of an elite center, the team could still try to trade Ayton and sign a veteran like Mitchell Robinson or Robert Williams III.

Now that teams are starting to agree to terms with their current players, the center market is getting thinner, which means the clock is ticking on the moves the Lakers can make.

It will be all about timing for the Lakers, especially if they plan to go all in to land Kessler or Duren. Kessler seems the more likely of the two, but reports indicate the Jazz and Pistons plan to match any offer sheets signed by these rising stars.

Only time will tell whether Ayton will still be in a Lakers uniform when the 2026-27 season gets underway, but as of right now, everything seems to be on the table when it comes to this storied franchise and its plans for the offseason.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.