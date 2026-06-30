Latest Lakers Free Agency Rumors and Tracker

NBA free agency is officially underway, with the Los Angeles Lakers expected to be as busy as any team in the league, with several players on the current roster hitting the open market.

The primary goal is to build a title contender around superstar guard Luka Doncic, which will be easier said than done, even with a league-high $52 million in cap space at the Lakers' disposal.

June 30 (Start of Free Agency)

Lakers' Free Agency Targets Emerge

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers have a list of targets heading into NBA free agency, including two of their own players: Luke Kennard and Rui Hachimura.

The other names aren't all that surprising: Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, Peyton Watson, Mitchell Robinson and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

The Lakers are expected to target Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, Peyton Watson, Mitchell Robinson, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Luke Kennard, and Rui Hachimura, per @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/RWsJG7bhU2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 30, 2026

It'll be interesting to see which of these players are actually realistic targets for the Lakers once the madness gets underway on Tuesday afternoon.

Lakers Linked to Quentin Grimes & Sandro Mamukelashvili

It appears that former Dallas Mavericks teammate Quentin Grimes could reunite with Luka Doncic on the Lakers, as he and Toronto Raptors big man Sandro Mamukelashvili might be targets for Los Angeles in NBA free agency, according to Yossi Gozlan.

The Lakers could potentially sign both Sandro Mamukelashvili & Quentin Grimes while preserving a $41.25 million max slot.



One could go into their surplus cap space (~$11 million, could create more via trade).



The other could go into the $9.4 million room mid-level. https://t.co/FibBOKm00f — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 30, 2026

Interesting moves as signing both players still preserves cap space for Rob Pelinka and company to use to land a potential game-changing player this summer.

LeBron James Won't Return to Lakers

Ahead of the start of free agency on June 30, the Lakers were informed that superstar forward LeBron James has decided to leave the storied franchise after eight years with the team.

James has let it be known that he will play a record-setting 24th season in the NBA, but it won't be with the Lakers, as he intends to sign elsewhere.

Thank you, LeBron 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/SW910ZVqSu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 30, 2026

However, despite the constant speculation about his immediate future, he hasn't made a decision on which team he'll be joining as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The rumors swirling around the league have James linked to the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat or a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third and final stint with the team that drafted him back in 2003.

June 29

Marcus Smart Trending Toward Leaving Lakers

After one season with the Lakers, all signs are pointing toward Marcus Smart leaving the team as an unrestricted free agent after he opted out of the final year of his deal with the franchise.

Ever since the end of the 2025-26 campaign, the rumors circulating about Smart have been that the Lakers want him back, even if he opts out of his deal in hopes of landing a long-term deal. The one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year exceeded expectations last season while becoming the backbone of the defense and a leader in the locker room for Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, the Houston Rockets appear ready to swoop in sign him to a three-year deal worth $21 million. It remains to be seen if the Lakers are willing to offer the same in order to prevent Smart reuniting with his former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka in Houston.

Deandre Ayton Opts in to Stay With Lakers

Much like Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton had a player opton on his two-year deal with the Lakers.

Unlike Smart, the veteran center has decided to opt into that $8.1 million for the 2026-27 campaign, securing his future in purple and gold for the time being.

However, with the Lakers determined to land an A-list center this summer, Ayton could be on the move in a trade before next season.

June 28

Rui Hachimura Set to Draw Interest From Spurs & Nets

Sharpshooting forward Rui Hachimura will have no lack of interest when he hits NBA free agency, with the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets expected to pursue him.

Hachimura is coming off a season in which he became one of the best stretch fours in the NBA, putting on the show with his outside shooting during the regular season which carried over the playoffs.

It remains uncertain how much the Lakers value the Japanese star and whether they can compete with the Spurs and Nets once free agency gets underway.

Lakers Make Chris Manon a Restricted Free Agent

After spending most of his rookie campaign with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, the defensive-minded guard was tendered a qualifying offer this summer, making him a restricted free agent.

Manon was a standout in the G League, proving to be one of the best defensive players on that level. He made the G League’s All-Defense team while also finishing second in the voting for the G League Defensive Player of the Year.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Manon in Los Angeles, but the team clearly seems to believe he might be able to be a formidable defender on the NBA level if given the opportunity.

June 24

Austin Reaves Signs 4-Year, $158 Million Contract With Lakers

The Lakers' top priority heading into the NBA offseason was securing the long-term future of Austin Reaves, who the team believes is the ideal player to pair with Luka Doncic in the backcourt in Los Angeles.

Although there were some doubts about whether a deal would get done that Reaves would agree to, the rising star didn't take long to agree to terms on a four-year, $158 million deal, making his contract the richest by an undrafted player in NBA history.

Doncic and Reaves will be leading the way in the Lakers' backcourt for the foreseeable future.

Lakers' Free Agents

Player Status LeBron James Unrestricted Free Agent (Leaving) Austin Reaves Signing 4-Year, $158 Million Rui Hachimura Unrestricted Free Agent Marcus Smart Unrestricted Free Agent (Declined Player Option) Deandre Ayton Exercised Player Option ($8.1 Million) Luke Kennard Unrestricted Free Agent Jaxson Hayes Unrestricted Free Agent Maxi Kleber Unrestricted Free Agent Chris Manon Restricted Free Agent Drew Timme Unrestricted Free Agent

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