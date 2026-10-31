Lakers’ JJ Redick Points Out Major Problem With NBA’s Flopping Rule

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second loss of the season on Friday against the Golden State Warriors, 112-95.

It was the largest margin of defeat for the Lakers so far this season, and it came after they led by as much as 25 points. The Lakers couldn't capitalize on their lead and lost it by the second quarter, and they never recovered.

A ton of things didn't go the Lakers' way in the remaining three quarters, including the whistle. Once again, the Lakers were hit with another flopping technical, this time on Jarred Vanderbilt.

JJ Redick Voices Frustration With NBA’s Flopping Crackdown

Vanderbilt was called for a technical foul after Al Horford drove on him and unintentionally stepped on him. That caused the Lakers forward to fall on his back. Horford missed the shot attempt; however, after the rebound was secured, referee Tony Brothers called a technical on Vanderbilt.

After the game, JJ Redick voiced his opinion on the play and the lack of consistency when it comes to flopping calls this early in the season.

“I tend to agree with what (Minnesota Timberwolves coach) Chris (Finch) said the other day,” Redick said.

“We were all in Chicago and we all spoke about this. We all recognize that the fans want the offensive players to stop flopping. But all of our flopping fouls have been defensively. The reality for the officials is each crew is so different and what they interpret is so different. … The explanation I got for the Podziemski play was that there was contact. But if you look at our flopping fouls that we’ve been called for defensively, there’s been contact. Whether or not there’s contact is irrelevant. We’re looking for something theatrical and extra.

“So if that’s not a foul, and then throwing yourself back, to me that’s kind of like the definition of flopping. Again, that was the explanation I got. That there was contact. But again, there’s contact on a push-off when Ziaire [Williams] moves his hands back because they called it an offensive foul. So there was contact. But I guess the consistency, we’re still searching for it.”

“The consistency, we’re just still searching.”



JJ Redick discusses the flopping calls and the explanation he received for the Podziemski play. pic.twitter.com/UPUmiZUgpQ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 31, 2026

Lakers’ Flopping Problem is Becoming an Early-Season Trend

The Lakers have already been called for flopping in multiple incidents. Ziaire Williams was fined $2,000 for flopping last Sunday against the Utah Jazz.

In the Lakers contest against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week, Williams was once again hit with a technical for flopping while trying to defend on the perimeter.

Redick is not happy with the inconsistency from the NBA official on that call. On Friday night, Redick said the official explained that the contact alone wasn't the trigger, but the theatrical embellishment was.

The Lakers will look to avoid their fourth technical foul in the last five games on Sunday when they take on the Toronto Raptors.

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