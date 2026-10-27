The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 3-0 on Sunday after an impressive comeback win over the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers have started the season on the right note, and they will look to carry that momentum on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, before they look for their fourth consecutive win to start the season, Lakers forward Ziaire Williams was hit with a massive fine.

Ziaire Williams Hit With $2,000 Fine for Flopping

The NBA's official X account said it fined Williams $2,000 for flopping against the Jazz.

LAL’s Ziaire Williams was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review for https://t.co/gJPymw7mOP on Oct. 25 vs. UTA. Flopping is among the NBA’s Areas of Focus for the 2026-27 season. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) October 27, 2026

The flop came in the fourth quarter with a little less than five minutes left in the contest.

Williams was guarding Jazz guard Keyonte George. While George tried to drive the ball, he was called for an offensive foul for shoving Williams with his off hand.

Thybulle glued to George



Zaire fronts JJJ + not allowing entry pass



Williams switches to George, beats him to the spot and forces offensive foul in closing time



Those guys eat up $6mill……combined



THIS is why LAL went with defensive oriented wings with youth + athleticism pic.twitter.com/uFhrBOrTib — LAbound (@LAbound2) October 26, 2026

George extended his arm and pushed off Williams, but the Lakers forward appeared to exaggerate the contact by flailing his body backward.

At the time of the call, the Lakers were down by only one point. It's tough to tell whether the call really affected the game, but since the Lakers came away with a nine-point win, 132-123, that likely isn't the case.

Ziaire Williams is Back Home and Playing Better Than Ever

Williams completed his third game with the Lakers, and he's proven to be a solid addition. He's been everything and more for the Lakers to start the season.

Williams is doing what he can to be the point-of-attack defender the Lakers so desperately needed to start the season. However, he's doing a lot more.

The 25-year-old is shooting 41.7% from three on four attempts per game. Overall, Williams is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 52.2% from the field.

Ziaire Williams is shooting 41.7% on his 3-pointers so far. He's hit this exact relocation one from the corner/wing to the top a few times.



Clearly a comfortable shot for him. pic.twitter.com/ci0cuhX6lU — Raj C. (@RajChipalu) October 26, 2026

Williams has started every game for the Lakers so far, and that will likely continue throughout the season.

Williams is a Los Angeles native and attended Sierra Canyon at the same time as Bronny James. When the opportunity presented itself to sign with his hometown team, he couldn't resist.

After his Lakers debut, Williams said it was a dream come true.

“Oh man, it was amazing,” Williams said of his debut. “Shoutout to the fam, shoutout Lancaster, California. We on the map, baby. It means the world to me. I’m just happy I get to represent my family, my city and just the Laker organization. I grew up watching this team and now being a hometown kid, I couldn’t ask for a bigger blessing.”

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