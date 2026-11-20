The 2026–27 NBA season is officially a month old. Four weeks have passed since the first tripleheader opening day slate in the modern era, and it’s been a whirlwind. Injuries have fundamentally altered the state of the championship race , unexpected names have put up star-level numbers and the various superstars who joined new teams over the offseason have shown the first glimpses of what life will be like in a fresh uniform .

It’s been a blast to watch it all unfold—and there are still five months to go.

In honor of the first benchmark of the season, let’s take stock around the NBA. Here’s one thought on what each of the 30 teams in the Association have shown us through their first 15 or so games.

Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson hasn’t taken as big a step forward this season as the Hawks would like to see. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Takeaway: Jalen Johnson isn’t quite a superstar yet. A first-time All-Star last season, Johnson was on everybody’s list of breakout candidates entering the new campaign. Yet he’s shown he still has a few more steps to take before hitting true superstardom. Johnson can still rack up counting stats with the best of them but is still learning how to harness that talent to impact winning; as it stands his team has performed better when he’s off the court, per Databallr . The 25-year-old needs to lift his teammates on both ends in order to justify the Hawks’ belief that he is a long-term cornerstone worth building around.

Boston Celtics

Takeaway: Paul George still has plenty to give. Part of the reason the NBA world had such a visceral reaction to the Jaylen Brown trade was that PG-13 was seen as a star on a steep decline after two rough seasons in Philadelphia. That turned out to be premature . George is putting up numbers nearly on par with his final Clippers seasons with the best shooting numbers of his career. He is obviously a perfect fit in the Celtics’ system and an excellent No. 2 to Jayson Tatum.

Brooklyn Nets

Takeaway: Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. need to go. Both are good players, to be clear, but they are consuming the Nets’ entire program. The two combine for 29.3 shot attempts and lead the team in minutes per game by a mile while Brooklyn’s young talents (who are presumably going to be on the team past next season) are struggling to play alongside them (except Nolan Traoré!). Trying to win is a worthwhile goal—if the wins actually come. If it results in losses, the process must be changed and the most obvious way to do so is to move those vets for assets.

Charlotte Hornets

Takeaway: Avert thy eyes. The Hornets have been the ugliest team to watch all season long . There’s some bad luck involved, to be sure. Kon Kneuppel has played exactly six minutes as Charlotte’s best player and Coby White suffered a calf strain in training camp that has prevented him from going full speed to this point. Brandon Miller’s injury issues have reared their heads again. But even with everyone healthy Charlotte has shown no reason to believe it can put forth a watchable product as the worst offense in the NBA.

Chicago Bulls

Takeaway: Things will be easier from now on. The Bulls were not expected to be particularly good this season and early returns suggest that impression to be accurate—but the schedule-makers did them no favors. Chicago has played six games already against the 76ers, Celtics and Knicks (all in a row!), capped off by a matchup with the Spurs in the midst of a double-digit winning streak. Predictably, the Bulls went 0–7. The rest of their schedule, more evenly mixed with teams on their level or slightly above instead of way above, has been filled with significantly more respectable efforts and exciting wins for Tiago Splitter’s squad. It’s usually some sort of spin zone to declare a team better than their record but Chicago does feel better than 4–10, if only because the rest of the schedule won’t consist solely of games against New York, Philadelphia and Boston.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have struggled to begin the new campaign. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Takeaway: Everyone just has to play better. There are plenty of granular reasons behind Cleveland’s slow start but the simple fact of the matter is that, regardless of why, the results just haven’t been good enough. The Cavaliers rank eighth in payroll and gave out a combined $459 million in new money to Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Peyton Watson over the offseason in order to compete for titles. Instead the result has been middling offense, a worse defense and a .500 record. Things just have to change—and soon.

Dallas Mavericks

Takeaway: Cooper Flagg is a clutch king. Flagg’s improvement in his sophomore year has been a pleasure to watch; the up-and-coming Mavericks star is averaging 24.2 points per game as one of the league’s best inside-the-arc scorers. He has also been icy in crunch time. Entering Friday’s slate Flagg has hit an obscene 84.6% of his field goal attempts in roughly 18 clutch minutes. Scoring on a locked-in defense with the game on the line is arguably the most difficult task in the NBA and Flagg’s combination of size, touch and determination has proven a magical recipe for Dallas, with three wins and one loss in clutch games so far.

Denver Nuggets

Takeaway: Aaron Gordon’s decline is a serious concern. So is the statistical slide from Nikola Jokić , but he remains exceptionally productive and capable of big nights. Gordon, on the other hand, barely looks like the same guy out there. He’s posting his fewest PPG numbers in a decade and his three-point shot has gone completely missing; the former All-Star is hitting fewer than 30% of his tries from deep after two straight seasons of elite shooting from beyond the arc. Denver has to hope the veteran is just rounding into form or the roster will lack the high-end talent necessary to compete with the best teams.

Detroit Pistons

Takeaway: Cade Cunningham is that dude. Not that there was much doubt about it, but Cunningham has made it loud and clear he’s a top-tier superstar with his start to the 2026–27 season. He’s playing great basketball on both ends with a 25/5/7 nightly statline while driving the Pistons to third place in the East with a 10–4 record. Oh, and he’s done it almost entirely without Jalen Duren or Isaiah Joe (and, more recently, Duncan Robinson). The former No. 1 pick is completely confident in how he attacks opponents and will start making some MVP noise if the wins keep piling up.

Golden State Warriors

Takeaway: Yaxel Lendeborg is the future. He may not be good enough to be the team’s savior right now , with Steph Curry on the mend from an oblique strain, but the 11th pick in the 2026 draft is a baller. Lendeborg plays big on both ends as a plus-size wing with the shooting touch to rain buckets on certain nights. Just how good of a player he can be remains to be seen, but Lendeborg has already shown enough to play a starring role in Golden State’s long-term plans.

Houston Rockets

Takeaway: The return of Fred VanVleet has paid enormous dividends. I’ve harped on this before but it really is night and day with VanVleet running the offense. The level of execution and intentionality in Houston is notably improved on a possession-by-possession basis. It won’t always hide the roster’s shooting warts but it’s led to the No. 1 offense by rating thus far—a nearly incomprehensible statistic when harkening back to just how brutal that side of the ball was when the Rockets were booted from the postseason by a Lakers defense intent on taking away their favorite actions. It isn’t all due to VanVleet, but he’s playing a big part.

Indiana Pacers

Takeaway: What a bummer, man. Through 15 games the Pacers aren’t much better off than they were last year, with an injured Tyrese Haliburton watching from the sideline as a roster built around his talents fails to coalesce in his absence. And it’s just a bummer. Haliburton’s return was joyful and almost immediately delayed again due to a hamstring injury. Indiana can’t work without him and until he returns this team is all but irrelevant. That Jalen Slawson block on LeBron was pretty sick, at least.

Los Angeles Clippers

Keaton Wagler is an interesting talent for the Clippers as they fight through their first season post-cap circumvention scandal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Takeaway: Keaton Wagler is a fascinating player. I have no idea how good he’ll actually be, but Wagler’s game is fascinating. He’s shooting 37% from two yet drains a respectable 36.7% of his three-point tries and is unexpectedly demonstrating a remarkable talent for drawing fouls (5.5 per game, second among all rookies). How a player can be so woefully inadequate at converting shot attempts inside the arc yet get to the foul line so often is confusing. Yet there’s no denying there are NBA-caliber skills at play! It’ll be fun seeing how the rest of his season turns out.

Los Angeles Lakers

Takeaway: Luka, Luka, Luka. Dončić is on a heater for the ages to start his ninth NBA season , lapping the league with 38.1 points per game and leading all scorers in nearly every volume metric (such as field goal attempts, field goal makes, free throw attempts and free throw makes). There is no shot he will not take and no shot he cannot make. It’s been magnificent. A scoring season the likes of which we haven’t seen since James Harden’s incredible 2018–19, and right now it’s even better than that. We’re watching an all-time talent hit his peak and it should be appreciated as such.

Memphis Grizzlies

Takeaway: Everything is awesome. The Grizzlies, contrary to preseason expectations, are not one of the worst teams in the league. Instead, they are one of the best. Ty Jerome’s breakout was fun to watch before the injury bug hit him, Cameron Boozer is everything expected and the entire roster is meshing to perfection. It’s a joy not seen in Memphis basketball since the breakout of Ja Morant, a welcome feeling after how that era ended. Things will probably come back down to earth eventually, but that’s no reason to not enjoy the great team basketball being played on both ends right now.

Miami Heat

Takeaway: The Klay Thompson shooting revival is key to everything. The Giannis/Bam partnership is coming along slowly, but Thompson shooting the lights out is what’s keeping the whole operation afloat as that star pairing figures out how to play together. The veteran guard is hitting 43.2% of his three-point tries on 9.4 attempts per game, which would be the second-highest mark of his career if it holds. He’s playing like vintage Klay, in other words, which completely changes the nature of how teams are forced to defend Miami’s offense. At the very least it’s been a big part of the six-game winning streak the Heat are on that might mark a turning point after a brutal start to the year.

Milwaukee Bucks

Takeaway: Yikes. The Bucks’ collection of ill-fitting parts have resulted in a team ranking 29th in both offensive and defensive rating entering Friday. Anticipated leaps from unleashed scorers in Tyler Herro and Ke’el Ware just have not happened. New coach Taylor Jenkins is playing a 12-man rotation that leans heavily on the veterans while keeping actual long-term pieces like Brayden Burries to limited roles. Oh, and there’s the whole Gary Trent Jr. investigation as the $64 million man has played double-digit minutes three times this season. It’s a whole lot of not great!

Minnesota Timberwolves

Takeaway: The LaMelo trade was another stroke of genius from Tim Connelly. Anthony Edwards going down with a knee injury for months felt like a devastating blow to one of the league’s most exciting teams in the young days of this season. Instead, Minnesota is thriving anyway as new star point guard LaMelo Ball shows his worth. He has been an electrifying offensive presence while displaying more defensive focus than we’ve ever seen. It’s been a team effort to rip off win after win without Edwards but Ball is already a big hit with the Wolves and it’s growing very difficult to not project big things for this team when “Ant Man” returns.

New Orleans Pelicans

Takeaway: Boy, that escalated quickly. The Pelicans were not painted in a positive light heading into this season after a bizarre offseason of inactivity that suggested the front office was overly optimistic about the roster’s chances as currently constructed. The first handful of games of the new campaign suggest they were actually delusional about those chances, and it’s already blowing up in their faces with an angry Dejounte Murray crashing out on social media while demanding a trade. A bad team with unhappy players makes for a miserable 82 games. New Orleans has 66 more to go.

New York Knicks

Josh Hart’s struggles are a mounting concern in New York. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Takeaway: Worries are beginning to grow about Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. The Knicks have evened out after a rocky 0–3 start to the year, but the ice-cold start from two members of a championship-tested starting lineup are growing more concerning by the day. Bridges and Hart are combining to average 14.3 points per game, with both shooting below 41% from the floor. Karl-Anthony Towns’s tremendous start has overcome those issues but most contending teams can’t afford to have one non-scorer in the starting five, much less two. Hart’s value largely comes from his other skills but his PPG is still down by nearly 50% year-over-year. Both he and Bridges needs to start hitting shots or the Knicks’ title defense case becomes significantly shakier.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Takeaway: Injuries stink. What else can you say about the first month of OKC’s season? Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren all going down with long-term injuries in October sucked the life out of the Thunder’s season before it really got started. The rest of the season shouldn’t be too bad relative to that talent drain; Holmgren will return, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still awesome and Mark Daigneault can coach his pants off. But losing just one of those three above names would’ve been a gut punch. All three is something else. Boo, injuries!

Orlando Magic

Takeaway: Don’t forget about Franz Wagner. What Wagner can deliver on the court at his best has been lost in the shuffle in the last two seasons amid his battles with injuries and the Magic’s general letdowns. But he’s been on fire for most of November. Over the last six games, Wagner is averaging 30.7 points along with 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals while leading Orlando to a 4–2 record. He can be a tremendous two-way force on the wing when healthy and clicking, which shouldn’t be forgotten as the Magic try to figure out who they are with Paolo Banchero on the shelf again.

Philadelphia 76ers

Takeaway: Don’t get into a close game with this team. The early returns on this loaded roster are extremely positive given the Sixers’ place near the top of the East and the obvious untapped potential visible on both ends that can be realized simply through more minutes together. But what stands out most is Philadelphia’s exceptional clutch play. The 76ers have played 11 games with clutch minutes and won every single one. The shotmaking ability and basketball IQ of the star-studded lineup makes them extremely tough to beat when the game is on the line.

Phoenix Suns

Takeaway: Contract year Dillon Brooks is nowhere to be found. The veteran wing, acquired in the Kevin Durant trade in 2025, played some inspired basketball for the Suns last campaign with his first-ever 20-PPG season. He was a huge reason Phoenix overperformed expectations and made the playoffs. Brooks earned a new $73 million deal as a reward this past offseason… and has now fallen back down to earth, scoring only 14.9 points on five fewer shots per game. It’s not the main reason the Suns have muddled through the first month of this season, but it’s certainly a big one.

Portland Trail Blazers

Takeaway: It’s good to see Damian Lillard hoop again. There are tons of positive on-court developments in Portland this year but watching Lillard swish threes again just feels right. The 36-year-old point guard was one of the most electric scorers of his generation and an Achilles tear at his age felt like a devastating blow he’d never recover from. But here Lillard is, 19 months later, still managing 20 points per game on a contending Western Conference team. Dame Time hits hard as ever.

Sacramento Kings

Takeaway: Finally, some hope. Darius Acuff Jr.’s absurd statistical prowess as a rookie point guard is the best thing to happen to the Kings franchise since they won Game 6 to force Game 7 against the Warriors in 2023. Even taking into account his flaws, Acuff is a star in the making. Few players are able to adjust to the NBA and dominate offensively like he has. This season is a wash at large and the front office has quite a bit to figure out before the trade deadline—but Sacramento has its franchise star. This time, they best not waste the opportunity.

San Antonio Spurs

Before Dylan Harper’s injury, the Spurs’ three-guard lineup was performing quite well. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Takeaway: The three-guard lineup rules. Victor Wembanyama’s preposterous statlines have obviously made for the early narrative of the Spurs’ season. But Mitch Johnson’s willingness to shove Dylan Harper into the starting lineup alongside the Stephon Castle/De’Aaron Fox combo and tell everyone to make it work might be more meaningful. In 152 minutes together the trio has outscored opponents by 120 points while shooting 52.4% from the floor. Those are somewhat skewed numbers due to many of those minutes coming alongside the analytical monster that is Wemby but it’s been an undeniable success—and, crucially, allowed Harper to spread his wings without damaging any egos. It’ll be a few weeks before we see it again after the second-year guard strained his hip but San Antonio found a winning combo there.

Toronto Raptors

Takeaway: This team needs Kawhi Leonard. On its face that isn’t a super shocking statement but I was part of the group who believed Scottie Barnes and a ragtag team of gritty defenders would be enough to hold down the fort in Leonard’s absence. That hasn’t really proven true. Toronto is 3–7 since losing the oft-injured superstar to a knee ailment, in part due to attrition elsewhere and in part due to an inability to keep up with superstar opponents. Leonard will be out at least another week; perhaps this long of an absence early in the season will pay dividends. But right now it’s merely making it more obvious that the Raps aren’t in the title picture without Leonard.

Utah Jazz

Takeaway: Things have to get better eventually, right? The Jazz have suffered from Murphy’s Law to begin what should have been a revitalizing year for Utah basketball with everything possible going wrong. Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. are injured, Keyonte George and Ace Bailey are performing way below expectations and the franchise’s prized prospect in Darryn Peterson is shooting under 40% from the field to start his career. It’s a nearly unbelievable combination of bad luck and bad shooting, all at the same time… so things have to get better, right? A regression to the mean of sorts? That’s the only hope the Jazz have for a watchable season at this stage.

Washington Wizards

Takeaway: The Trae Young contract is going to be a regret. Young is averaging 17.5 points and 8.9 assists on 37.1% shooting from the floor and is being paid $50 million to do so. That’s ridiculous. The Wizards acquired him to set up AJ Dybantsa and the roster’s other young talent with high-level playmaking; he can live up to that promise and still be overpaid. As it stands, Young’s numbers overstate his impact. He isn’t the creator he once was and possessions that end with him shooting the ball feel like a loss. Washington could have found someone with those traits for much cheaper who wouldn’t take up nearly 30 more touches per game than the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft.

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