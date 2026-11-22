Sometimes you have it, and sometimes you don’t. That was the case for Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic on Friday night and, frankly, for the past three games.

Doncic hasn't looked like the offensive mastermind we’ve grown accustomed to seeing this season. The 27-year-old has looked less sharp and sluggish, to say the least, and that was certainly the case on Friday in their win over the lowly Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers' offense, while lackluster, was enough against the Kings. Doncic led the team in scoring with 25 points in the win.

Doncic did not have his best game, but the others stepped up in a major way, including rookie guard Cameron Carr.

Luka Doncic Believes Cameron Carr Deserves More Playing Time

For the second time this season, Carr played 10+ minutes, and from top to bottom, this was his best game this early in the season. Carr made a real impact on both sides of the ball, so much so that Doncic was impressed with what he saw.

After the win, Doncic raved about what Carr brought to the table.

“He was really good. He’s not afraid out there. His energy is really good, and I think he’s an amazing player, so he should expect more minutes like this. We are going to need this from him,” Doncic said.

In 12 minutes of action, Carr recorded five points on 2-of-5 shooting from the field, one rebound and one steal.

Cameron Carr Showing Encouraging Signs as Rookie Season Progresses

Carr knocked down his second three-pointer of the season against the Kings. Friday’s contest was Carr’s seventh of the season and his second game playing meaningful minutes.

The Lakers rookie appears to be gaining more confidence, and it showed in the win. He took shots when he was open (for the most part) and provided the energy and activity the Lakers needed.

Carr was the Lakers' first-round pick this past summer. The 21-year-old was the 24th overall pick from Baylor University, and he dazzled fans with his stellar play in Summer League and the preseason.

Carr has shown flashes of offense. Coming out of Baylor, he was projected to be a 3-and-D wing with scoring upside; however, like most rookies, it’s going to take some time for him to get settled in.

In the meantime, Carr is doing all the little things the Lakers need from him.

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