Lakers Agree to Deal With Matisse Thybulle, Creating Major Roster Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers have been incredibly busy during this NBA offseason, overhauling the roster around superstar Luka Doncic and the recently re-signed Austin Reaves.

Even though the team has been filled out to 15 players, the Lakers made another move on Monday, bringing their total to 16 guaranteed contracts on the books ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season, meaning they’ll have to waive a player or make a trade to make room.

Lakers Agree to One-Year Deal With Matisse Thybulle

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Lakers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with defensive-minded guard Matisse Thybulle, formerly of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Free agent forward Matisse Thybulle has agreed on one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/h1JCsx1e6h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2026

Thybulle played the last three and a half seasons with the Trail Blazers, where his biggest impact arguably came at the end of last season.

The 29-year-old was finally able to get back on the floor healthy and able to produce at a high level as a formidable defender and a threat from beyond the arc, which is exactly what the Lakers need.

During the 30 games he played with the Trail Blazers last season, Thybulle averaged 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from three-point range.

The Washington Huskies product is the ideal 3-and-D player to add to this Lakers roster, and if he’s able to stay healthy, he could be one of the best moves of the offseason for Los Angeles.

Lakers' Next Move After Thybulle Addition

With the Lakers bringing in Thybulle, the team must get the roster down to 15 players before the start of the 2026-27 campaign, which means one player on the current squad has got to go one way or another.

There are a few different options here for the Lakers, as they could simply waive a player, stretch the contract of a player on the roster or make a trade.

Considering the Lakers' current situation, they could go in any of these directions. Bronny James, who recently had his contract for next season ($2.2 million) guaranteed, might be the obvious choice to waive, especially if he has interest in playing alongside LeBron James wherever he ends up landing this summer.

Stretching Jarred Vanderbilt's contract would be costly, as it would carry a $5.1 million cap hit per season for the next five years. This is more of a move to free up cap space rather than open a roster spot.

As for making a trade, there are a few different candidates like Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia, Vanderbilt and Bronny James. There have been rumors swirling about the team potentially make a trade to make room for Thybulle and potentially Jonathan Kuminga, but it remains to be seen if that's the route they go from here.

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