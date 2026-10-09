Lakers-Kings Injury Report: Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler Update

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to have their full roster ready to go for a preseason game, with several players sitting out over the past two games, including star players like Luka Doncic, Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves.

Ahead of the matchup against the Golden State Warriors earlier this week, practically half of the roster was wearing street clothes on the bench.

Austin Reaves & Luka Doncic Will Play vs. Kings

After missing the first two games, Reaves has been cleared to play in Thursday’s game in the team’s second preseason matchup with Sacramento, according to Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation.

JJ Redick says Austin Reaves is playing tonight.



Walker Kessler, Ziaire Williams, Collin Sexton, Cameron Carr, Dalton Knecht and Arthur Kaluma are all out. — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) October 9, 2026

Reaves missed the first two preseason games due to what was being called a tweaked ankle, while Kessler has been nursing a finger injury, which is still enough of a concern to keep him sidelined for a third straight game.

Doncic wasn't listed among the players set to miss Thursday's game, so presumably he's active after sitting out Tuesday's game against the Warriors for rest purposes.

According to Benjamin Royer of the OC Register, Ziaire Williams will miss his second consecutive preseason game as he deals with some soreness. Dalton Knecht and Cameron Carr won’t play due to some contusions.

Ziaire Williams has some “soreness,” Redick said. Adds that they’re not concerned about it.



Carr, Knecht have contusions. https://t.co/hObgDobTts — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) October 9, 2026

Obviously, head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff are being cautious, given that these are exhibitions.

Following tonight’s game at Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers will get a bit of a break, with the next preseason game set to be played on Tues. Oct. 13. This will give Kessler and others more time to get healthy.

Only Two Preseason Games Remain

After the second and final preseason matchup with the Kings, the Lakers will have only two exhibition games left, which are both pretty spaced out.

Doncic and company will travel to Las Vegas following Thursday's game, with the team set to face Stephen Curry for the second and final time in the preseason on Tues. Oct. 13 at T-Mobile Arena.

The preseason will officially come to an end for the Lakers on Fri. Oct. 16 when they'll play host to three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

It remains to be seen which players will be suiting up for the final two games, especially with the team needing to cut its roster down to 15 players along with starting spots and rotation minutes being for up grabs.

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