Lakers' LeBron James Opens Up About Chris Paul’s NBA Legacy

Over the course of his two decades in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played with and against some of the greatest players in league history.

However, despite playing with close friends Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony at different times during his career, he never had the chance to play alongside one of his closest friends, Chris Paul.

LeBron James Calls Chris Paul: 'One of the Best Point Guards' Ever

After a somewhat messy finish to his NBA career, following an ugly divorce with the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul has retired. During the most recent episode of the Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash, James opened up about Paul and called him one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA.

“He’s definitely gonna go down as one of the best point guards that’s ever played this game, one of the most fierce competitors to ever play this game,” James said of Paul. “And to add the icing to the cake, his daughter and my daughter happen to be best friends and that’s pretty cool.”

Even though Paul was linked to the Lakers several times during his playing career, he never landed in Los Angeles. The closest he ever came to wearing purple and gold was the infamous vetoed trade from back in 2011, when he was slated to play with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the final few years of his NBA career.

Ultimately, despite never winning a title, Paul will almost certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer for what he accomplished during his 21 seasons in the NBA. He left a lasting impression on the teams he played for and always seemed to elevate those franchises and the players around him during his stints with seven different teams, including the then-New Orleans Hornets, Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron James’ Future Still Remains Uncertain

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As for James, the wait continues regarding his immediate future in the NBA, as it remains to be seen whether he chooses to retire after a record-setting 23 seasons or come back for a 24th season with the Lakers or elsewhere as a free agent.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors remain linked to the four-time NBA champion, as they will likely pose the biggest competition for the Lakers once James officially hits the open market in July.

Although the Lakers are still firmly in the mix to re-sign James, there’s been no clear indication whether James is determined to return to Los Angeles or is intrigued by heading back to Cleveland for a third and final stint or joining forces with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler in the Bay Area.

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