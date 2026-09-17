Lakers’ Luka Doncic Names NBA Legend He Wishes He Could Face

It has been a busy NBA offseason for Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, who has gone from getting back to 100 percent healthy to hosting a minicamp in Slovenia for his teammates and doing the rounds with fans around Europe.

Ahead of the start of Lakers training camp, which will get underway after media day on Sept. 28, Doncic sat down for an interview with SLAM to talk about several different topics.

Luka Doncic Would Choose Michael Jordan as Legend He’d Play Against

While on his tour, Doncic answered a question from a fan about which basketball legend he’d like to play against and why.

Doncic didn’t hesitate to name Chicago Bulls legend and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.

“I think I would choose Michael Jordan, because it's an easy answer, but he was an incredible player, and honestly, I’d like to play against him,” Doncic said.

Much like Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Doncic has a soft spot for Jordan, as they both admire the NBA icon for his competitive fire and ability to dominate on both ends of the floor throughout his career.

In the recent past, Doncic has also made it clear that he views Jordan as the greatest player of all time, aka the GOAT.

Doncic said the following about who he believes is the GOAT during a postgame press conference for the Dallas Mavericks while playing in Abu Dhabi.

“I mean, it’s MJ!” Doncic said. “It’s MJ.”

So it’s not all that surprising that he’d love to go head-to-head against Jordan, the legend he’d play against on the basketball floor.

Luka Doncic Reveals Favorite Poster Dunk of His Career

Doncic, who is not known for playing above the rim, gets most of his work done on the floor as a prolific shooter and an elite passer, but occasionally, he’s had a jaw-dropping poster dunk or two.

One stick out to the Lakers superstar more than any other, and it came in his rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks when he was a teammate of Dirk Nowitzki against the Denver Nuggets at the expense of Paul Millsap.

“I think it was my first year. It was against Denver [Nuggets],” Doncic said. “ It was clutch. We were down one, and then I went for the dunk, and I had an and one. So probably that one.”

Although it doesn’t happen as much eight years into his NBA career, Doncic can still throw it down now and then, like he did last season in purple and gold.

With Doncic now dedicated to staying in the best shape of his life, it’ll be interesting to see if he does start playing above the rim a bit more often than he has over the last few years.

The next chance for Doncic to put on a show on the basketball floor will be Oct. 5 when the Lakers get their NBA preseason schedule underway against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

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