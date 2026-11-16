The Los Angeles Lakers captured their 12th win of the season, and their eighth in a row after their win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

The Lakers played flawless basketball through the first three quarters. However, as has become the trend, they failed to continue that type of play into the fourth quarter.

The Lakers' fourth-quarter woes were on ultimate display against the Suns on both ends of the court. Los Angeles gave up 43 points in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Los Angeles was letting the game slip away, and the lead, which was once at 31 points, was down to as little as five. As the Lakers saw their lead dwindle, Luka Doncic stepped in and took matters into his own hands.

Luka Doncic Keeps Details of Viral Clipboard Moment Under Wraps

The broadcast caught Doncic taking the clipboard from assistant coaches Scott Brooks and Lindsey Harding. The superstar was asked about that moment specifically and what he drew up; however, Doncic didn’t want to give anything away.

"That stays with the team," Doncic said when asked what he saw and what he wanted to communicate with his teammates.

"They know what I was communicating."

What happens in the huddle stays in the huddle. 🤫😂 pic.twitter.com/1nBjsW2mhz — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 16, 2026

The viral moment happened with the Lakers leading 122-114 with 3:04 left in the contest.

The Lakers had seen their lead slip massively, and Doncic decided to take matters into his own hands. It seemed to work.

From that timeout on, the Lakers kept that nine-point lead, with each team scoring nine points down the stretch. Doncic scored or assisted on seven of the final nine points in that stretch.

Lakers’ Historic Offensive Success Comes With a Major Warning Sign

The 27-year-old superstar recorded 43 points in the win, along with three rebounds, nine assists and one steal. That brought Doncic’s total to 468 points through 12 games; the most by any player to start a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63.

Doncic also passed Kobe Bryant for the most games with 40+ points and 5+ made 3-pointers in Lakers history (21) and tied Damian Lillard for the third-most such games in NBA history (47).

Luka Dončić passed Kobe Bryant for the most games with 40+ points and 5+ made 3-pointers in Lakers history (21) and tied Damian Lillard for the third-most such games in NBA history (47).



Dončić passed LeBron James (64) for the fourth-most games with 40+ points and 5+ assists in… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 16, 2026

In the process, Doncic passed LeBron James (64) for the fourth-most games with 40+ points and 5+ assists in NBA history.

The Lakers' fourth-quarter struggles have become a cause for concern. However, their dominant display through the first three quarters has allowed them to build enough of a cushion to hold on for wins.

Continuing to rely on that approach is a dangerous game for the Lakers, especially with tougher opponents looming on the schedule.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.