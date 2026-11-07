Lakers’ Luka Doncic Ties LeBron James, Michael Jordan in Historic NBA Feat

The Los Angeles Lakers officially hold the top seed in the Western Conference.

After their win on Friday over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers improved to 8-2 and have sole control of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

This is the Lakers' best start since the 2019-20 season, when Los Angeles captured their most recent title. The Purple and Gold are rolling, and a big part of that is because of Luka Doncic.

Once again, Doncic put up an epic performance against the Blazers.

He led the game with a season-high 53 points, posting his 11th career 50-point game and his fourth since becoming a Laker. Doncic is on a tear, and his impact on the court is second to none.

Luka Doncic Ties LeBron James, Michael Jordan With Historic Scoring Feat

Whenever he is on the court, magic tends to happen, and once again, Doncic etched his name in NBA history alongside LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Doncic's 50+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists tied James and Jordan for the fourth-most such games in NBA history.

With Luka’s 10th career game of 50+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists, Dončić tied LeBron James and Michael Jordan for fourth most such games in NBA history, per Lakers PR — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 7, 2026

Doncic's 50-point contest on Friday tied him with Allen Iverson for the 10th-most in league history. He also surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in that category.

His stat line was one to behold against the Blazers. Doncic shot 17-for-33 from the field and 5-for-15 from three. He missed four free throws, going 14-for-18.

Luka Doncic Is Making an Undeniable Case for NBA MVP

After Friday's performance, Doncic now averages 40.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and 41.9% from three over nine games.

The 27-year-old trails only Wilt Chamberlain, who started in 1962-63 and 1961-62 when he averaged 52.4 and 50.6 points, respectively.

Before the game, Blazers head coach Micah Nori called Doncic the MVP 'right now.'

“But to me, if I were to answer it very simply watching his games, it looks to me like he’s in elite shape, playing with a great amount of confidence, he’s got shooters around him, and he has a rolling big. So for him, it’s a perfect offensive storm. He is the MVP right now. Hands down.”

The numbers don't lie, and neither does the eye test.

Doncic is playing the best basketball of his career right now, and if he can keep it up through the season and beyond, the Lakers may have everything they need to win a title.

The Lakers have a long way to go, but if Doncic can continue playing at an MVP level, the sky is the limit for the Purple and Gold.

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