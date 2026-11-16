Lakers’ Luka Doncic Reveals What He Learned From LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the league’s hottest teams.

Entering Monday, the Lakers are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the NBA at 12-2; a position many wouldn’t have predicted at the start of the season.

Los Angeles is sitting at the top, and it’s a nice feeling; however, how they've gotten there hasn’t screamed ‘contenders,’ oddly enough. At least on a consistent basis.

The Lakers still struggle with rebounding, especially on the defensive end, turnovers, and fourth-quarter play.

The Lakers' fourth quarter is arguably the most worrisome, and that’s saying a lot. Los Angeles ranks near the bottom in fourth-quarter points, with 26.6 (ranked 22nd).

The Lakers haven't exactly been at their best in the fourth quarter, but they've managed to escape with wins because of the cushions they've built earlier in games.

Luka Doncic Opens Up About LeBron James’ Impact on His Game

Luka Doncic has been a driving force behind those early leads, giving Los Angeles enough breathing room to survive its late-game struggles.

Through the first month of the season, Doncic has been nothing short of spectacular, playing like the frontrunner for the NBA's MVP award.

He still has a long way to go in that department, but Doncic is putting himself and the team in the best position possible.

After Sunday’s win over the Suns, Doncic revealed how playing with LeBron James over the past two seasons has impacted him.

"I just try to play my own basketball," Doncic said.

"I don't think it was that much of a difference. Obviously, playing with LeBron [James], you could learn a lot of things. I'm probably more open than now. Just trying to play my game."

"Just trying to play my game." Luka reflects on playing with LeBron and his approach this season. pic.twitter.com/Iqo5H2nxpO — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 16, 2026

Luka Doncic Has Taken Full Control of Lakers Following LeBron James Era

Doncic and James played together for a season and a half. On paper, the two are considered one of the better duos to ever play together. However, they were never able to reach the heights many expected.

Doncic came into Los Angeles as the immediate face of the franchise. The writing had been on the wall for some time.

With James approaching the twilight of his career, Doncic was destined to become the Lakers' new franchise cornerstone. That transition became official this past summer when James took his talents to Philadelphia, leaving Doncic as the undisputed face of the franchise.

The two didn’t play much together, playing in only 72 games out of a possible 117.

The Lakers believe Doncic is the player to lead them to multiple championships, and his play so far this season is proving the team right.

This season, the 27-year-old is averaging 39 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc.

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