Former NBA All-Star Claims LeBron James Held Lakers’ Luka Doncic Back

The Los Angeles Lakers overhauled their roster like no other this season.

Los Angeles brought in a total of nine new players to their roster this season. It's the biggest overhaul for a team that made the playoffs the season before.

However, the Lakers felt it was necessary, especially as they do everything they can to put the best pieces around Luka Doncic.

Doncic may be in his third season in Los Angele, but it's his first as the de facto No. 1 option and, unequivocally, the face of the franchise. Before this season, that role belonged to LeBron James.

Although Doncic was the best player, James drew a ton of attention, and rightfully so. However, with James now out of the picture and the conference, we're witnessing what a Laker-led Doncic team looks like, and it's been a sight to see.

Doncic is leading the Lakers to the No. 1 seed in the West and is the early favorite to win MVP. Everything is going well for the Lakers as they start the season.

Doncic is playing the best he has in his career, and the Lakers are following suit.

Luka Doncic Was Held Back by LeBron James, Says Jeff Teague

While the James era is over in Los Angeles, that doesn't stop others from comparing and contrasting this year's team to last year's, including former All-Star Jeff Teague.

Teague even said he believes James held Doncic back from reaching the elite level we're witnessing right now.

Jeff Teague says LeBron James was holding Luka Doncic back:



“He had to dumb down his abilities a lil bit with LeBron, you know? He was still phenomenal but, you know, LeBron is LeBron he still holds a certain standard. Like these dudes right here, they going to fall in line.” pic.twitter.com/v2QUBMMt0d — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 10, 2026

“He had to dumb down his abilities a lil bit with LeBron, you know," Teague said.

"He was still phenomenal but, you know, LeBron is LeBron he still holds a certain standard. Like these dudes right here, they going to fall in line.”

Teague noted that he believes Doncic had to adjust his game alongside James because of his stature, whereas the current Lakers roster can play around Doncic.

Luka Doncic & LeBron James’ Lakers Partnership Fell Short of Expectations

Doncic and James played together for a season and a half. On paper, the two are considered one of the better duos to ever play together. However, they were never able to reach the heights many expected them to.

Doncic didn't necessarily play poorly with James; however, it wasn't anywhere near what we're seeing through his 11 games this season.

Doncic and James played in only 72 games together. They went 47-25 on the court, logging 2,450 minutes, 1,557 points, 467 rebounds, 474 assists, 87 steals, and 43 blocks.

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