Lakers Make Bizarre NBA History in Loss to Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their first loss of the young 2026-27 season.

On Tuesday, the Lakers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers, 136-129. The Lakers' defense was below average and played a big role in their loss.

As for the offense, the Lakers were stellar, and despite the loss, they have the No. 2 offensive rating in the league at 126.7, behind only the Blazers, who are at the top thus far through the first week of the season.

Lakers-Blazers Contest Produces Historic Number of Technical Fouls

The Lakers-Blazers contest was an offensive explosion and one of the more thrilling games thus far. While that was the case, the two teams made bizarre NBA history in their matchup.

Los Angeles and Portland had 7 non-unsportsmanlike technicals: Four for defensive 3-seconds and three for flopping.

According to Ramiro Bentes, that's the most non-unsportsmanlike technicals in any NBA game since 2001-02.

The three flops called on the Lakers and Blazers are a single-game record since flopping became a technical in 2023-24.

Blazers-Lakers last night had 7 non-unsportsmanlike technicals: 4 for defensive 3-seconds and 3 for flopping.



That’s the most non-unsportsmanlike technicals in any NBA game since 2001-02. The 3 flops are also a single-game record since flopping became a technical in 2023-24. pic.twitter.com/o6s5sGw83U — Ramiro Bentes (@NbaInRstats) October 28, 2026

Blazers guard Ja Morant and forward Toumani Camara were both called for flopping, while Ziaire Williams was whistled for the Lakers. All three calls came within the final six minutes of the game.

Lakers’ Ziaire Williams Risks Another Fine Days After Flopping Penalty

After the contest, Blazers head coach Micah Nori applauded the NBA for making flopping a point of emphasis.

"Good job by the NBA," Nori said. "Point of emphasis. Great job. There were [71] free throws. We almost got past 2 a.m. on the East Coast for the [end of the] game. Sorry to keep you all here so long."

The Lakers and Blazers combined for 71 free-throw attempts, with Portland shooting 41 of them.

Williams was recently fined $2,000 for flopping against the Utah Jazz in Sunday's contest.

Before Tuesday's game, Williams admitted he'll do whatever it takes to get his team the win.

“If I got to flop again to get a win, then that’s what I’ll do,” Williams said.

“Do I agree with it? Not necessarily,” Williams continued. “But I mean, it’s the league’s rule, so whatever they say, that’s how it goes.”

The NBA implemented a strict anti-flopping rule that features both in-game penalties and post-game reviews. Post-game flopping fines start at $2,000 for the first offense and increase with warnings, escalating into monetary fines and potential suspensions for repeat offenders.

The NBA may fine Williams again after Tuesday's call.

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