Lakers Receive Latest Injury News as Team Looks to Remain Undefeated

The Los Angeles Lakers have started the 2026-27 NBA season with a perfect 3-0 record, getting the best of Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz in consecutive games.

Even though the Lakers are firing on all cylinders right now, the team continues to deal with a couple of injuries that are impacting their depth.

Adou Thiero & Cameron Carr Ruled Out vs. Blazers

After missing the first three games of the season, Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr will remain out against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr remain OUT for Tuesday's game against the Blazers pic.twitter.com/7yG7pVoFRW — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 27, 2026

Carr is dealing with a right oblique strain while Thiero is still nursing swelling in his left knee.

Aside from those two injuries, the Lakers have stayed healthy, with Walker Kessler managing his finger issue.

Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves Nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week

Following a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves fell short of earning Western Conference Player of the Week honors, which went to Ty Jerome of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Austin Reaves was also a nominee https://t.co/iXTPn2dIsP — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 26, 2026

Other nominees for the weekly award included Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder's two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive-minded guard/forward Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets.

Doncic and Reaves are coming off stellar performances against the Jazz, with the reigning scoring champion torching Utah for 52 points while Reaves added 29.

Over the last three games, Doncic is averaging 34.3 points, 8.0 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 46.4% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

As for Reaves, the 28-year-old rising star is putting up 26.7 points, 6.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 63.9% from the field and 61.5% from deep.

Impressive starts for both players, as they seem back to form as one of the most dynamic backcourt duos in the NBA.

The Lakers will get back to work on Tuesday night, heading back home to play host to Damian Lillard and the new-look Portland Trail Blazers. It'll likely be the first real test for the Lakers from a formidable opponent, even though the Jazz put up a fight on Sunday.

It will be a battle between two star-studded backcourts, with Lillard and Ja Morant trying to get the best of Reaves and Doncic.

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