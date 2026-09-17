Lakers’ New-Look Roster Draws Harsh Assessment From Michael Porter Jr.

After eight seasons with future Hall of Famer LeBron James leading the way for the Los Angeles Lakers, the team has pivoted to building around superstar guard Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future, heading in a different direction.

James has moved on to the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Lakers brass have made massive changes to the roster, with virtually an entirely new team around Doncic and Austin Reaves heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

However, the Lakers have been heavily criticized for their moves this summer, with fans, media, and former and current players chiming in on what the storied franchise has done during the NBA offseason.

Michael Porter Jr. Doesn’t Believe New-Look Lakers Can Win a Championship

One notable player who isn’t buying that Luka Doncic and company are a championship-caliber squad is current Brooklyn Nets star, Michael Porter Jr., who said the following to streamer N3on.

Michael Porter Jr. on the Lakers’ new roster during his N3on stream:



“Yeah I don’t like that roster”



Meanwhile, MPJ also said he believes his Nets are title contenders



Yeah alright man. pic.twitter.com/EtXoZn56HF — SleeperLakers (@SleeperLakers) September 16, 2026

“I don’t like that roster,” Porter said of the new-look Lakers. “To be a championship roster? They might be solid, but I don’t see them winning a chip.”

During his time with the Denver Nuggets, Porter went to battle with LeBron’s Lakers quite a few times, including when Nikola Jokic’s swept Los Angeles in the Western Conference Finals on their way to winning the franchise’s first NBA title.

The one-time NBA champion has been extremely vocal ever since being traded by the Nuggets, chiming in on all sorts of topics, including ones he probably shouldn’t have talked about publicly, but he does have a ring and knows what a championship squad looks like.

Luka-Led Lakers Have No Shortage of Motivation Next Season

One thing the new-look Lakers have no shortage of heading into the 2026-27 campaign is motivation, with the team taking shots left and right from players and pundits, which should make for great bulletin-board material for head coach JJ Redick.

Although the Lakers have put together a potentially competitive roster around Doncic, with the addition of two-way center Walker Kessler being the most significant move, few are putting this team in the same conversation as title contenders like the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks or even LeBron’s 76ers.

That said, Doncic, Reaves and their new teammates will have plenty of fuel for the fire and would be wise to embrace what seems to be turning into an underdog feel for the upcoming season.

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