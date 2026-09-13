Norman Powell Takes Blunt Shot at Luka Doncic's New-Look Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have undergone massive changes this NBA offseason, with several players coming and going, another ownership change, and new faces in the front office reporting to longtime general manager Rob Pelinka.

With so many changes to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for the foreseeable future, especially with LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency, there’s no telling what to expect from this new-look Lakers squad, as it could go one of two ways.

The Lakers could struggle to put it together early, making it an uphill battle during the 2026-27 campaign or they could hit the ground running with Doncic making a strong case to win his first NBA MVP award. It could easily go either way, with many chiming in on what they expect from this Lakers squad next season.

Norman Powell Believes the Luka-Led Lakers Are ‘Overrated’

One-time NBA champion Norman Powell, who recently signed with the Chicago Bulls, is the latest notable player in the league to share his thoughts on the new-look Lakers with streamer N3on, and he didn’t hesitate to express his opinion about the storied franchise.

N3on: “Who is the most overrated team in the NBA?”



Norman Powell: “The Lakers” pic.twitter.com/MnFdaLd0oS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 12, 2026

“Who is the most overrated team in the NBA?” N3on asked the Bulls newcomer.

Powell didn’t waste any time with his answer.

“Bro, I’m going to say the Lakers, bro,” Powell said.

With the Lakers going through so many changes, it’s not all that surprising that people would be skeptical of what Los Angeles can accomplish next season, as it is no easy task to overhaul a roster and have immediate success, even with a superstar of Luka’s caliber leading the way.

However, calling the new-look Lakers “overrated” is a choice, as this team has received more criticism than praise throughout the offseason, with some bold and questionable moves made this summer.

Underdog Feel for Lakers Heading into the 2026-27 NBA Season

Even though Powell thinks the Lakers are overrated for whatever reason, the Lakers will have somewhat of an underdog feel to them heading into the 2026-27 campaign, with LeBron’s departure likely being the reason for that.

Many believe James’ departure for Philadelphia will prove costly, as Doncic and Reaves might not be able to shoulder the load and the pressure of leading the prestigious Lakers franchise.

However, there’s a chance that Doncic and company embrace all the criticism and the doubters of this revamped squad, using it as fuel to drive them this upcoming season.

It remains to be seen which direction this team heads as it begins the post-LeBron era, but I feel like they will surprise some people and put it together sooner rather than later, with top-tier coaching from JJ Redick and MVP-caliber play from Doncic.

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