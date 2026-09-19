Collin Sexton Opens Up About What Makes Lakers’ Austin Reaves Different

The Los Angeles Lakers are inching closer to the start of the NBA preseason and training camp, with things set to get underway after media day on Sept. 28.

Even though training camp hasn’t begun just yet, it hasn’t stopped players from putting in work at the practice facility in El Segundo, like veteran newcomer Collin Sexton and rising star Austin Reaves.

Collin Sexton Raves About Austin Reaves’ Work Ethic

As someone who went from an undrafted free agent to one of the best guards in the NBA, Reaves puts in the work and can be relentless in his pursuit of basketball greatness.

Sexton, who signed a long-term deal with the Lakers in NBA free agency earlier this summer, has already seen why Reaves is an inspirational success story, with his work ethic on full display in the practice facility.

The Lakers newcomer recently opened up about what he’s seen from Reaves, via the team’s X account.

Austin's leading by example 🗣 pic.twitter.com/LRAvW4Mvqa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 18, 2026

“Each and every day when he's in the gym, he's ready to work,” Sexton said of Reaves. ”No complaints out of him. He's one of the leaders on the team, and he comes in with an attitude of pushing each other, but also allowing players to push him.”

Sexton isn’t the minority in terms of seeing why Reaves is where he is today in the NBA and why the Lakers recently signed him to a new contract worth $185 million, as many have praised the talented guard over the years, who has held his own playing alongside legends like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo and now Luka Doncic.

“It's fun to be around him, and his competitive nature has been cool, too,” Sexton said of his new teammate. “That's just one thing. He impacts winning, impacts the game in so many different ways.

“I definitely look forward to playing with him, just being out there on the court with him. He's a scorer, a passer, and being able to play with someone that's very unselfish, but also can score the ball as well.”

Austin Reaves Will Have Something to Prove in 2026-27

After signing a four-year, $185 million contract, the pressure will be on Reaves to prove that he’s worth that commitment from the Lakers.

Obviously, Reaves won’t be the only one facing a lot of pressure during the 2026-27 campaign, as Luka Doncic will also be under the microscope to see if he can stay healthy and lead this team in the post-LeBron James era.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, both stars seem to be up to the task and ready to prove their doubters wrong while being somewhat overlooked in a stacked Western Conference.

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