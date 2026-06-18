Lakers’ Plans for Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard May Finally Be Coming Into Focus

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers right now is what their plan is for their own free agents, with more than half the team hitting NBA free agency or having the option to do so this summer.

As the start of free agency approaches, the team’s plans may be starting to become clearer, especially regarding defensive-minded guard Marcus Smart and sharpshooter Luke Kennard.

Lakers Interested in Keeping Marcus Smart & Luke Kennard

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers want to keep Smart and Kennard in Los Angeles moving forward.

The Lakers are interested in retaining Marcus Smart and sharpshooter Luke Kennard, sources told ESPN.

Kennard was acquired by the Lakers ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February. Los Angeles sent veteran guard Gabe Vincent and a second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for one of the best three-point shooters in the league.

The move paid off, with Kennard fitting in seamlessly alongside superstar Luka Doncic and company. He also proved he could be more than an elite shooter, as he stepped up when Doncic and Austin Reaves went down with injuries late in the season, showing he can be a reliable playmaker and a ballhandler in the backcourt.

The 29-year-old finished the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor and 44.8 percent from beyond the arc across the 32 regular-season games he played in a Lakers uniform.

As for Smart, the one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year turned out to be a steal for the Lakers after the team signed him to a two-year deal following being bought out by the Washington Wizards.

The second year of Smart’s deal is a player option worth $5.4 million, and he seems to be leaning toward opting out to sign a new contract with the Lakers.

Smart, who was recruited to L.A. by Doncic and has until June 29 to exercise the final year of his contract at $5.4 million, enjoyed his role with the Lakers and is hoping for a new contract and a raise, sources said.

The veteran guard quickly became the Lakers’ best perimeter defender and a leader in the locker room, earning high praise from his teammates and head coach JJ Redick during his first season with the team.

The 32-year-old averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from deep.

Although anything can happen during what could be a crazy free agency period for the Lakers, the team would be wise to retain both players, as they bring value to the squad and would be sorely missed if they left this summer.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.