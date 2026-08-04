One Notable Absence Looms Over Luka Doncic’s Lakers Minicamp

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a new era of basketball for the storied NBA franchise, going all in on building around superstar Luka Doncic while moving on from LeBron James after eight seasons.

As part of this new direction for the 17-time NBA champions, the Lakers underwent a massive roster overhaul this summer, bringing in several new players to play alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves for the foreseeable future.

In an effort to build some much-needed chemistry with his new Lakers teammates, Doncic has organized a four-day minicamp in his home country of Slovenia.

Cameron Carr Won’t Attend Luka Doncic’s Minicamp in Slovenia

Unfortunately, one of the 17 players currently under contract by the Lakers won’t be able to make it to Slovenia this month.

Rookie Cameron Carr can’t make the trip because he’ll be going through NBA rookie orientation, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

League sources say it would have been 17 of 17 if just-drafted swingman Cameron Carr wasn't required to participate in an official NBA rookie orientation that conflicts with what Dončić is calling a “team bonding trip.”

It’s a shame that Carr won’t be able to participate in minicamp with his Lakers teammates in Slovenia, as the rookie guard might have a chance to crack head coach JJ Redick’s rotation during the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

Carr made quite an impression during the California Classic and NBA Summer League recently, as he put his skills on display playing alongside other standouts like Adou Thiero and Arthur Kaluma.

How Cameron Carr Could Make An Impact Sooner Rather Than Later for the Lakers

As Thiero found out last season, it’s not easy for young players or rookies to get minutes in Redick’s rotation, as he prefers to run with stars and proven veterans, which is the case for many head coaches in the NBA today.

That said, Carr will have his work cut out for him to get on the floor consistently during the 2026-27 campaign.

However, with so many new players on the Lakers, Carr has a chance to prove his worth heading into next season. The rotation is far from set ahead of the NBA preseason, which gets underway on Oct. 5 for Los Angeles, with the team going on the road to face the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

Outside of Doncic, Reaves and Walker Kessler, every player on the roster will be vying for minutes, with Redick wanting to see what works best for this new-look squad.

Carr brings a lot to the table if everything comes together for the Baylor product, with a combination of scoring ability, shooting, athleticism and length that could prove useful alongside Doncic and company.

It’ll be interesting to see how everything pans out for Carr and whether he could

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