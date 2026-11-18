Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes was a man on fire on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Lakers were down by as many as 18 points in the contest. Los Angeles looked lifeless, and it appeared that their eight-game winning streak was about to snap.

And then, Grimes turned it up a notch.

The Lakers guard had entered the fourth quarter with 24 points, a season-high at the time. Grimes, along with Luka Doncic, were the only two consistent threats on offense. Of the 11 players who played for the Lakers, Collin Sexton was the only other in double digits with 10 points.

Doncic entered the fourth quarter with the most points on the team, but from then on, it was the Grimes show.

The 26-year-old recorded 21 points in the fourth quarter alone, along with five made threes.

Quentin Grimes Credits Mother for Career Night

Grimes had the best game of his career, and a large portion of that may have to do with his mother being in the stands. After the game, Grimes said he did his best to drop 60 points for her on her 60th birthday.

"Yeah, her birthday was last night," Grimes said about his mother after the win over the Hornets.

"We had a good dinner, good celebration. She turned a big 60 ball. So, I tried to get 60, but we was close. So, big credit to my mom. We had a good mean, good vibes. We got some good family in town, so it definitely makes it a little easier to go out there and play free."

Quentin Grimes Joins Kobe Bryant in Exclusive Franchise Company

Grimes’ 47-point performance was the third 40-point game of his career. He made a total of 10 three-pointers against the Hornets, joining Kobe Bryant as the only player in Lakers history to make 10+ threes in a game.

“Man, I’m going to sleep good knowing that one tonight for sure,” Grimes said about being in the same company as Bryant.

“Kobe’s one of my idols, growing up watching him. You try to model your game after him and the intensity, his passion for the game, that’s something that you don’t see often. He’s the reason why I wanted to play the game.

“That’s just crazy to have my name in a conversation with a legend like that.”

Through the first five games in November, Grimes recorded a total of 34 points. In the past two games, he recorded 69 points.

Grimes has found his rhythm.

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