Lakers Reveal Quentin Grimes’ Status Ahead of Bucks Matchup

The Los Angeles Lakers will head into Wednesday’s game, the second-to-last game of their road trip, against the Milwaukee Bucks with high hopes of getting a seventh straight win while remaining atop the Western Conference standings.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the team will not be at full strength once again, as a key second-unit player is set to miss this matchup against Milwaukee.

Quentin Grimes Ruled Out vs. Bucks

It appears that veteran newcomer Quentin Grimes remains on the mend. He’ll miss a second straight game due to a right-finger sprain.

Quentin Grimes (right finger sprain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Milwaukee. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 11, 2026

Even though Grimes will be missed off the bench, he’s the only player on the Lakers’ injury report, with Austin Reaves set to return after he missed Monday’s game on the road against the Atlanta Hawks due to an illness.

The Lakers will come into this matchup as one of the hottest teams in the league, while the Bucks sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-10 record and have lost their last seven games.

Bucks Are Also Dealing With Injuries

Along with the Lakers set to be without Grimes, the Bucks have a few key injuries of their own, with veteran center Myles Turner already being ruled out for rest purposes and talented scorer Tyler Herro in danger of missing Wednesday’s game with a right knee contusion.

The Lakers will be without Quentin Grimes tonight in Milwaukee, but the Bucks also have a couple of key injuries. Myles Turner (rest) has been ruled OUT, while Tyler Herro (knee contusion) is currently QUESTIONABLE pic.twitter.com/xIdcz41AmL — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 11, 2026

Herro is currently listed as questionable after missing Tuesday’s loss to the defending NBA champion New York Knicks.

The Bucks have been one of the worst teams in the league this season; even at full strength, the scales will tilt even more in the Lakers’ favor if Herro is ruled out for a second straight game.

Lakers Will Finish Their Road Trip Against the Suns in Phoenix

Following Wednesday’s game at the Fiserv Forum, the Lakers have one more game on their current road trip, finishing things up at Mortgage Matchup Center against the division rival Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers will then head home for a four-game homestand in which they’ll face the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz (twice) and Sacramento Kings.

Luka Doncic and company are in an ideal position to keep this win streak alive and hold onto the top spot in the West.

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