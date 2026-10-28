Lakers Officially Recall Cameron Carr From Short G League Stint

The Los Angeles Lakers will come into Tuesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers having won three straight games while coming off an impressive 52-point performance from Luka Doncic.

With the Lakers sporting a perfect 3-0 record, the team might get some help off the bench against the Blazers.

Lakers Recall Cameron Carr From G League

Ahead of the matchup with the Lakers, Los Angeles recalled rookie Cameron Carr from his assignment with the Coachella Valley Lakers in the G League.

The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled guard Cameron Carr from the Coachella Valley Lakers. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 27, 2026

Carr has yet to make his Lakers debut, missing all three games to start the 2026-27 NBA season due to a right oblique strain.

The Baylor product was assigned to Coachella Valley on Monday, presumably to get him some practice time before potentially suiting up on Tuesday night against the visiting Blazers or have him ready for the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, he is currently listed as out, along with Adou Thiero, for the matchup against Damian Lillard and company, though there’s a chance that changes over the next couple of hours.

Thiero has also missed all three regular-season games thus far, as he deals with left knee swelling.

Cameron Carr Made An Impression During the Preseason

During the NBA preseason, Carr played in two games. He averaged 12.0 points, 2.0 steals, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc.

It remains to be seen if Carr will crack JJ Redick's rotation right away, especially with the team already firing on all cylinders, but the third-year head coach did say before the regular season got underway this month that the rookie will have his opportunities.

As for Thiero, there's been no indication of when he might make his season debut, after he played three games during the preseason and put on a show at times with his incredible athleticism.

Thiero averaged 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 46.7% from the field.

The primary concern for Thiero, ever since he was drafted by the Lakers, is that he relies on his athletic ability and has frequently dealt with injuries. Only time will tell if his body will be able to hold up while continuing to play above the rim and use his athleticism to his advantage in the second year of his NBA career.

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