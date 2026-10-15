Lakers’ Sandro Mamukelashvili Makes Feelings Clear on Teammates’ Trust

Los Angeles Lakers big man Sandro Mamukelashvili is set to enter his first season in the purple and gold.

Mamukelashvili will enter his sixth season in the league, and this season could be his best. The Lakers committed to the 27-year-old, signing him to a four-year deal, and so far he's making it worth it.

He's undoubtedly been one of the Lakers' best players during the preseason, and part of that reason is the trust his teammates have in him.

Mamukelashvili noted how that trust from his teammates helps him perform at his best on the court.

“My teammates trust me. They always find me when I’m open, give me confidence to be myself," Mamukelashvili said.

"As a basketball player, you can’t ask for more. When your coach has your back and your teammates tell you to be who you are just makes the game a lot easier.”

Lakers Have Another Playmaker in Sandro Mamukelashvili

During Sunday's practice, Austin Reaves praised Mamukelashvili's 'high basketball IQ'

“He's got such a high basketball IQ that if he gets the rebound, he should basically play the one, and it doesn't matter if I'm on the floor, it doesn't matter if Luka [Doncic] is on the floor,” Reaves said of Mamukelashvili. “If he gets it and goes and has a good matchup, we trust whatever he has planned to do, so he'll be really good for us.”

Mamukelashvili has offered the Lakers a unique blend of playmaking, floor-spacing and athletic fluidity. His reserve dunk against the Warriors in Tuesday's preseason contest offered us a glimpse of that athletic fluidity.

"MAMU! THROW THAT BABY DOWN!"



Sandro Mamukelashvili with the REVERSE FLUSH 💥 pic.twitter.com/yPh82ff2Gg — NBA (@NBA) October 14, 2026

Sandro Mamukelashvili Can Contribute in Transition and Beyond the Arc

Mamukelashvili discussed what it meant to hear Reaves express that level of confidence in him.

“I think it's instinct. We know our spots, where to run, and then the rest comes with the flow of the game," Mamukelashvili said.

"You know if you beat your guy, see who's open, and if not, you finish it. I think it's amazing to play with Austin, I look up to him. He’s a very established, talented player and that coming from him means a lot to me. It makes my life easier.”

There's more to Mamukelashvili than meets the eye. The 27-year-old has become a reliable, high-volume threat from beyond the arc.

He averaged a career-high 3.7 three-point attempts per game and knocked down 1.4 of them, for an average of 38.9%.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Mamukelashvili is expected to serve as a versatile frontcourt option for the Lakers.

In the process, he will provide scoring punch off the bench and contribute in transition with his elite decision-making and full-court passing.

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