Lakers Trade Rumors Heat Up Ahead of Regular-Season Opener

After playing their fourth game of the NBA preseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have only one exhibition game left: a matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Fri. Oct. 16.

Once the buzzer sounds on the preseason finale, the Lakers brass will have some work to do, as they’ll have to make some tough decisions on who will be on the final 15-man roster.

Lakers Still Exploring Trade Scenario Ahead of Season Opener

Over the last few weeks, there’s been a lot of speculation about what the Lakers will do to get down to 15 players, from simplifying by waiving a player to potentially pulling off a two-for-one trade.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Lakers are among a few teams still exploring trades, with the deadline to reach 15 players for Los Angeles being only a week away on Oct. 21.

The Clippers waiving Cam Christie leaves Charlotte, Milwaukee, Memphis and the Lakers as the most pertinent back-of-roster situations NBA personnel are monitoring before Oct. 19. Have heard the Bucks, Lakers and Grizzlies all exploring trades. Hornets have to weigh the locker… — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 14, 2026

Longtime general manager Rob Pelinka has likely been working the phones for quite some time now in an effort to make a consolation trade.

Clearly, it has been a struggle to find a team willing to buy into what the Lakers are selling, but that could change in the final week when teams have to wheel and deal before finalizing their regular-season rosters.

Lakers Desperately Need Frontcourt Depth

One of the main reasons the Lakers are still looking to make a trade is that the team is dangerously thin in the frontcourt, especially at center, behind Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney.

During the preseason loss to the Warriors on Tuesday night, Kessler made his Lakers debut and was impressive, to say the least.

The 25-year-old center immediately made an impact on both ends of the floor while showing he hasn’t missed a beat despite playing in all but five games last season.

Walker Kessler vs Warriors:



16 MIN 11 PTS 9 REB 1 AST 1 STL 1 BLK 70.9 TS% pic.twitter.com/FH7MXFvS5z — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) October 14, 2026

However, once Kessler was off the floor, his absence was felt in a big way, as Looney was a significant drop-off at the position, causing concern about the frontcourt with the start of the season around the corner.

One name that has surfaced as a potential trade target for the Lakers is Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls, but it remains to be seen whether Chicago would be willing to move him before the season opener.

Players rumored to be on the trade block include Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and Jaden Hardy. It's highly likely a combination of two of these four players would be part of any consolation trade that happens over the next week or so.

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