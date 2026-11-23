Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Los Angeles Lakers weren’t viewed as true title contenders but rather as a team that could give those contenders a run for their money.

On paper, there wasn't anything special about this Lakers team, outside of Luka Doncic. The superstar guard was arguably a top-three player in the world heading into the season and is playing like the best player in the world through the first month.

His teammates are following his lead. Because of that, the Lakers are tied with the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers for the best record in the NBA at 14-3.

The Lakers are playing better than the sum of their parts, which is what needed to be done if they wanted any chance to win a title. There's still plenty of work ahead before they can be considered a legitimate title contender, but Los Angeles appears to be heading in the right direction.

The players are certainly doing their part, and so is JJ Redick.

Redick is in his third season at the helm, and he’s on pace for his best season yet. The pieces on paper may not be anything to gloss over, but the proof is in the pudding.

Rob Pelinka Compares JJ Redick to Phil Jackson and Pat Riley

Redick has done wonders, and president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka loves what he sees from the former player-turned-analyst-turned-coach.

Pelinka went as far as to compare Redick to two legendary coaches: Phil Jackson and Pat Riley.

“I call it EQ. He's just got a brilliant EQ to be able to understand each of the guys' unique qualities and get the most out of them. I think the great Laker coaches that we've had, Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, they did the same thing. They knew how to push buttons, and I think JJ's learned from the greats like that, and we see him do it with the guys on this year's team.”

"When the spirit of the group is right out of the gate, you feel it."



Rob Pelinka chats with @geeter3 and @JamesWorthy42 about what makes this team so special following their 13-3 start. pic.twitter.com/PxR6MxtW5L — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 21, 2026

JJ Redick Has Brought Much-Needed Stability to Lakers After Years of Change

Redick is off to a terrific start in his coaching career. Before Monday’s contest, Redick has posted a 117-64 record, a winning percentage of .646. He’s had back-to-back 50-win seasons despite not having prior professional coaching experience when he was hired in 2024.

However, Redick has exceeded expectations from the outside but has lived up to expectations internally. The third-year head coach has navigated major organizational shifts, including integrating Luka Doncic mid-season in his first year and reshaping the team around him while moving past the LeBron James era.

It’s been one thing after another for Redick in his first two seasons; this season, however, has brought a much-needed sense of stability.

“JJ, he has just like a leadership swag about him that you can't teach. He galvanizes our group to have confidence, because he brings that into the locker room every night. Not only is he a super smart basketball mind, but he gets the group to believe, and that's one of the trickiest things to do as a coach, especially when there's 82 games, to get guys up every night. But he's done a phenomenal job, and just so proud to have him in our program.”

The playoff success has yet to come for Redick and the Lakers; however, if this season continues to go their way, that could change by the time spring arrives.

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