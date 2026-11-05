Lakers’ Walker Kessler Has Hilarious Reaction to NBA Blocks Ranking

Los Angeles Lakers big man Walker Kessler has been a revelation in the team's frontcourt this season.

Los Angeles brought Kessler in to transform the frontcourt, a unit that has been lacking since Luka Doncic arrived in Los Angeles.

It was no secret that the Lakers needed to bolster their roster this past offseason, and they did that and then some by adding Kessler.

The 25-year-old has done a good job manning the middle for the Purple and Gold, whether it's grabbing rebounds (which can improve) or blocking shots. Kessler has been everything the Lakers could hope for to start the season.

Kessler may not have had his best performance on the glass, grabbing only eight boards; however, he did record four blocks against the Kings.

Walker Kessler Can’t Believe He’s Only Third in NBA Blocks Per Game

After the game, a reporter told Kessler that he currently ranks third in blocks per game, and he was immediately surprised by that ranking.

Kessler: "Third? I know Wemby's ahead of me; who else is ahead of me?"



Walker Kessler (15 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 4 BLK) is shocked that he's not top 2 on the NBA blocks list 😂 pic.twitter.com/UFpkuUTFif — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 5, 2026

"Third? I know Wemby's ahead of me; who else is ahead of me," Kessler asked. "That's crazy.

"I thought I was at least number two. That's crazy," Kessler said.

As things stand, only Myles Turner (2.8) and Victor Wembanyama (4.5) are ahead of Kessler in blocks per game.

Kessler is averaging 2.7 blocks per game. In the season, the big man has 24 total.

The Lakers big man went on to say what he's loved thus far and what the team needs to improve on.

"Yeah, it feels good. We have to clean up some stuff on the defensive end. But our half-court defense, once we get set, is pretty good. We have to be better in transition as a collective."

Walker Kessler is Giving Lakers Exactly What They Were Missing

Kessler has been the Lakers' third-best player thus far. This season, he's averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 71.8% from the field.

On top of that, Kessler's +8.1 average would be a career high.

Kessler has made an impact night in and night out. He's been the anchor of the defense and is giving Doncic a dynamic pick-and-roll and lob threat on the offensive end.

Standing 7-foot-2, Kessler is a target that the Lakers cannot miss. He creates immense pressure on opposing defenses when he rolls to the rim and has punished defenses that trap or blitz Doncic, opening up corner three-pointers for perimeter shooters.

Kessler has already surpassed his season total of games played compared to last season. He is bound to get better as he continues to build chemistry with Doncic and the rest of the team.

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